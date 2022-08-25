SAN GIOVANNI AL NATISONE. Theft of 10 thousand euros at the Bonessi M&C B&T petrol station, in via Nazionale. On Tuesday 23 August, unknown persons entered through a door at the back of the room and took a metal box containing 10 thousand euros. The thieves, from a first reconstruction, should have struck between 9 and 12.45 on Tuesday 23 August. Investigations by the carabinieri.

And another theft was carried out with a view to via Nazionale, in Tavagnacco. Two women, while the shop assistants were busy serving other customers, managed to get hold of about twenty pairs of sunglasses and prescription glasses, placed in an exhibitor. The blow was scored against Milanoptics on the morning of Saturday 20 August: the booty is around three thousand euros. The fact was reported on Wednesday 24 to the local police station.