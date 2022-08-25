Home News Theft of 10 thousand euros in a distributor, twenty pairs of glasses stolen from a perspective
News

Theft of 10 thousand euros in a distributor, twenty pairs of glasses stolen from a perspective

by admin
Theft of 10 thousand euros in a distributor, twenty pairs of glasses stolen from a perspective

SAN GIOVANNI AL NATISONE. Theft of 10 thousand euros at the Bonessi M&C B&T petrol station, in via Nazionale. On Tuesday 23 August, unknown persons entered through a door at the back of the room and took a metal box containing 10 thousand euros. The thieves, from a first reconstruction, should have struck between 9 and 12.45 on Tuesday 23 August. Investigations by the carabinieri.

And another theft was carried out with a view to via Nazionale, in Tavagnacco. Two women, while the shop assistants were busy serving other customers, managed to get hold of about twenty pairs of sunglasses and prescription glasses, placed in an exhibitor. The blow was scored against Milanoptics on the morning of Saturday 20 August: the booty is around three thousand euros. The fact was reported on Wednesday 24 to the local police station.

See also  Turin, abuse of his girlfriend's 9-year-old sister: sentenced to nine years and 4 months

You may also like

Poyang Lake has become a “prairie” Expert: China’s...

A number of measures to serve summer travel,...

The rape drug is sent home, a Treviso...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

West Nile, the identikit of the seriously ill:...

Guangzhou held a video scheduling meeting to defend...

Too loud noises, protest residents and a shopkeeper:...

Double improvement in the quantity and quality of...

Mom in Treviso, unchanged subscription prices, discounts for...

Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Sek-yue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy