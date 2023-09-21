Theft of air conditioning equipment in Villa Bolivariana leaves million-dollar losses

A large-scale robbery was recently discovered at the sports venues in Villa Bolivariana, Santa Marta.

The criminals They brought several pieces of equipment of air conditioning, leaving losses that exceed $900 million.

The robbery, which is believed to have occurred approximately two months ago, It was discovered only yesterday. The criminals not only took the air equipment conditioning of tennis and squash courts, but they also had time to steal the wiring and pipes of the cooling system.

The District Institute for Recreation and Sports (INRED) has already filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office and is evaluating the total amount of what was lost. The Magdalena Sectional Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the case will be investigated by the CTI.

It is expected that The investigations include a detailed review of the security camera system to identify those responsible for the theft and determine how much time they had to extract these heavy machines.

