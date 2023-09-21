Home » Theft of air conditioning equipment in Villa Bolivariana leaves million-dollar losses
News

Theft of air conditioning equipment in Villa Bolivariana leaves million-dollar losses

by admin
Theft of air conditioning equipment in Villa Bolivariana leaves million-dollar losses

A large-scale robbery was recently discovered at the sports venues in Villa Bolivariana, Santa Marta.

The criminals They brought several pieces of equipment of air conditioning, leaving losses that exceed $900 million.

The robbery, which is believed to have occurred approximately two months ago, It was discovered only yesterday. The criminals not only took the air equipment conditioning of tennis and squash courts, but they also had time to steal the wiring and pipes of the cooling system.

Read also: Adaptation of the Ciudad Equidad Health Center advances

The District Institute for Recreation and Sports (INRED) has already filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office and is evaluating the total amount of what was lost. The Magdalena Sectional Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the case will be investigated by the CTI.

It is expected that The investigations include a detailed review of the security camera system to identify those responsible for the theft and determine how much time they had to extract these heavy machines.

See also  Kutel threatens further decay: Lost Place in Altenessen

You may also like

Only 32 percent of Carinthian companies fulfill the...

They find three corpses of babies in a...

Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic Inaugurates Representative...

The ‘Trial of the Century’, where indigenous lands...

Embracing Autumn: Double Festival Celebrations and Cultural Delights...

September 17th, 2023 – Fire in the Aplerbecker...

Milei | The EC Republic

US Considers Sanctions Against Guatemalan Officials Interfering in...

Skating champions will go to the Pan American...

Exploring Inner Mongolia: Witnessing the Changing Landscape through...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy