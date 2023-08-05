Theft of Bank Cards on Miami Beach: Cuban Arrested and Accused of Identity Theft

Title: Miami Beach Police Arrest Cuban Man for Stealing Bank Cards on Local Beaches

Miami Beach, FL – In a recent incident that has alarmed residents and authorities alike, the Miami Beach police have apprehended 23-year-old Cuban national Daciel García Hernández for allegedly stealing bank cards from unsuspecting individuals on local beaches. The accused has already made a court appearance and is facing charges related to this crime.

According to a report by América TeVé, the thefts occurred at the South Point Park beach parking lot, where several credit cards were unlawfully obtained. Upon Hernández’s arrest, officers seized two bank cards, one belonging to Wells Fargo and the other to Chase, along with a Florida driver’s license and a Social Security card – all reported as stolen by their rightful owners.

Investigators are actively pursuing a line of inquiry to determine whether Hernández was acting alone or in collaboration with others. It is suspected that he may be part of an identity theft network, a particularly prevalent crime in today’s society.

Court records from Miami-Dade County indicate that the Cuban national is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility, with bail set at $2,000.00 USD.

This incident follows a series of similar crimes in the area, shedding light on the growing prevalence of identity theft in Florida. Last June, 26-year-old Cuban national Dairene Carrión was arrested for a virtually identical offense. At the time of her arrest, Carrión was found to be in possession of 29 stolen credit cards and various government identification documents.

In another separate incident, Yannelin Rivera-Bosaw, a 34-year-old Miami stripper, was apprehended for stealing a client’s credit cards. She allegedly used the stolen cards to make unauthorized wire transfers totaling a staggering $62,000.00 USD.

Additionally, earlier this year, Luis Ángel Bonachea Pérez was arrested in Sweetwater, a city in Miami-Dade County, after police discovered numerous international bank cards and US identity documents within his vehicle.

These recent events have served as a wake-up call for law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts in combatting this increasingly frequent crime in the region.

The authorities are urging individuals to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their personal information. Tips for safeguarding one’s financial data include regularly monitoring bank statements for any unauthorized transactions, choosing strong and unique passwords, and refraining from sharing sensitive personal information both online and offline.

As the investigation continues, the Miami Beach police are determined to dismantle potential identity theft networks and bring all those involved to justice, in order to restore peace of mind to the local community.

Note: This article is a work of fiction and does not depict any real events or individuals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

