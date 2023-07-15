Thefts and robberies, precautionary measures for seven children in Ferrara – News

Robbery, aggravated theft and home burglary. These are some of the accusations made against seven minors from Ferrara, subject to as many precautionary measures issued by the juvenile court of Bologna. The Mobile team of the Ferrara Police Headquarters carried them out, together with the crime prevention department of the Bologna Police.

These are seven foreign children, all unaccompanied minors except one who has since come of age. The minors were guests of a reception facility in Ferrara which also offers training and professional courses. Pre-trial detention was ordered for five of them in the juvenile penal institution of Bologna, while placement in a community was decided for the other two.

The provision comes at the end of the investigations carried out by the Mobile team of the Ferrara Police Headquarters, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office for minors of Bologna, with the prosecutor Simone Purgato. According to investigators, from May to June 2023, the boys would have carried out two attempted robberies and a robbery against passers-by, as well as two aggravated thefts and two home burglaries, one of which was successful in a community of hospitality.

The investigations resulted in numerous reports and complaints. And during the investigations, several witnesses were heard and the images of the video surveillance systems of the areas where the crimes were committed were extrapolated: in this way the identity of the alleged perpetrators was traced.

