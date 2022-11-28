Tvb’s defeat on the parquet was even more bitter when it came out, for some Nutribullet Treviso fans. In fact, they found their damaged cars in the Palaverde parking lot, with the windows and rear windows shattered.

It was not a vandal raid, but a series of thefts. In some cases the damage was greater than the value of the stolen objects. Backpacks and trolleys have disappeared, but the thieves have also made do with sunglasses.

The broken window of another car

“We need more vigilance outside in the parking lots”, this is the request that comes from some Nutribullet supporters.

On Sunday the team fought head to head with the Italian champions of Ea7 Armani Milano.

Then, upon returning to the main park and the gravel park, the bitter surprise. Hits had already occurred on cars parked at the Palaverde in the past, even during Imoco Volleyball matches.