PALMANOVA. Christmas working at the exchange that handles calls to the single regional number for emergencies, 112. In all, operators handled 1,777 calls during the day of 25 December, a slight increase (+1.42 percent) compared to 2021 .

Accidents and illnesses

The type of calls for Christmas day has changed slightly: there have been calls for road accidents (about twenty), fortunately none with serious consequences. And, unfortunately according to tradition, together with the sumptuous banquets, several calls were also conveyed to the Palmanova plant for illnesses accused by citizens in the restaurant during lunch time. Someone also felt ill during Christmas night and day masses: the operators sorted and processed eight requests for assistance from various locations in the region.

All the ski areas in the region were very crowded, in fact seven emergency calls were received for injuries on the ski slopes. The tourist flow was good, judging by the 14 calls managed thanks to the multilingual interpreting service of the Nue112 in order to be able to answer these calls with people who do not speak Italian.

Thefts

A bitter Christmas for a dozen fellow countrymen, who received the unwelcome visit of thieves in their homes. There are about ten reports of theft that reached 112: the raids, as often happens in these cases, discovered upon returning home after spending the day of celebration with relatives and acquaintances.

The type of calls

Of the 1,777 Christmas calls, 881 were non-emergency calls. There were 896 calls forwarded for real emergencies, distributed as follows throughout the region: 326 from the province of Udine, 267 from the province of Trieste, 172 from the province of Pordenone, 119 from the province of Gorizia plus 12 calls from outside the region. Of the real emergency calls, 565 went to the second level room of the Regional Health Emergency Operations Structure (Sores), 149 to the second level operations rooms of the State Police, 131 to the second level operations rooms of the Carabinieri, 51 to the second level operations of the fire brigade.

Last year, on Christmas day, 1,752 calls were received by Nue112 over the 24 hours: of these 824 were non-emergency calls, therefore inappropriate calls (about half). There were 928 emergency calls distributed as follows throughout the region: 293 from the former province of Udine, 261 from the former province of Trieste, 242 from the former province of Pordenone, 104 from the former province of Gorizia and 28 from outside the region. Of the calls forwarded for real emergencies from the Nue112 first-level exchange, 646 had been forwarded as a matter of competence to the Sores health emergency centre, 139 to the Carabinieri headquarters, 93 to the State Police headquarters, 50 to the fire brigade headquarters.