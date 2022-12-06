In the past few hours, in two separate operations by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Treviso, the alleged perpetrators of crimes committed in some churches in the Treviso area have been identified. The soldiers of the Castelfranco Veneto Arma, in particular, arrested a 44-year-old Italian with an obligation to stay in the Monzese and a 28-year-old Romanian for aggravated theft in competition.

The two were arrested in Castelfranco Veneto with the entire stolen goods, for a value currently being quantified, subsequently returned to those entitled to them, as well as a folding rule and two rolls of double-sided tape, the classic “tools of the trade”.

Strike the Church of “Santa Maria della Pieve“, located in via Borgo Pieve di Castelfrancofrom which two glass and brass candle holders, various liturgical booklets and votive lights were removed, while a copper cover and a stoup and the Duomo of “Santa Maria Assunta e San Liberale”, located in Vicolo del Cristo di Castelfranco, where, using a flexible meter with a double-sided tape applied to the end, the two tried in vain to remove the money contained in the donation boxes, before fleeing once discovered by the sacristan.

At the end of the formalities the two, since there were no further precautionary needs, were released pending trial.

The Carabinieri of the Zero Branco station have deferred a 58-year-old from Treviso to freedom: the first results of the investigations by the soldiers of the Arma have made it possible to ascertain that the suspect, in several circumstances in the months of October and November, through the use of a flexible bar with an adhesive substance at the apex, he had taken possession of a total of 300 euros, taking them from the donation boxes present inside the Church of “St. George” from Fifth of Treviso.