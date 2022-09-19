Three Romanian citizens were stopped by the agents of the mobile squad of the Pordenone Police Headquarters, who carried out the measures issued by the prosecutor, Raffaele Tito. The members of the trio, all with specific precedents, are considered seriously suspected of having committed seven serious thefts against as many commercial establishments located in the province of Pordenone, between January and May 2022. The favorite victims of the gang were shops run by Chinese citizens. Specific modus operandi was the use of the pickaxe to sneak into the premises, escaping with a large amount of stolen goods.

02:31