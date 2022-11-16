TOLMEZZO. They hadn’t limited themselves to raiding one of the stands present at the party, also making themselves protagonists of various damages to urban decorum, but they hadn’t taken into account the cameras, which unmasked them.

The local police of the Mountain Community of Carnia, after a complex investigation activity coordinated by the Prosecutor of the Republic of Udine carried out with the help of the video surveillance system active in the municipal area, has in fact identified the perpetrators of the aggravated theft which took place in via Roma in Tolmezzo on the night of last September 18, on the occasion of the “Festa della Mela”.

The perpetrators are three, two men and a woman originally from Carnia, all of age, who during the night had become the protagonists of a theft at one of the stands (stealing foodstuffs worth around 600 euros) and perpetrators of various damages. The perpetrators were referred, in a state of freedom, for the crime of aggravated theft to the Udine prosecutor’s office.

Furthermore, thanks to the prompt intervention of the operators of the Corps, the straw sculpture was recovered, worth 600 euros, removed at night by unknown persons during the celebrations held on 29 and 30 October in Tolmezzo on the occasion of the event “Filo dei Flavors”. The sculpture was recovered and returned to the organizers, who were supposed to reimburse the artist if the work was not found.