Inner Mongolia Departments Organize Themed Education Reading Classes to Promote Work Results

In an effort to guide the majority of party members and cadres to deepen their understanding and implementation of work, various departments and units in Inner Mongolia have recently organized themed education reading classes. These classes have covered a wide range of topics and have utilized various forms of learning to ensure the effectiveness of the educational sessions.

The Civil Affairs Department of the Autonomous Region conducted their third special reading class on thematic education at the Socialist College of Inner Mongolia. Through intensive study, lectures, on-site teachings, and seminars, participants thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as well as the important instructions and speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his visit to Inner Mongolia. The focus of the discussions was centered around supporting those in need, solving the difficulties of special groups, and serving the people’s concerns. Participants expressed their commitment to promoting in-depth and practical theme education, aiming to contribute to the success of the two major events.

Similarly, the Federation of Trade Unions of the Autonomous Region organized their third reading class for theme education. The class focused on comprehensively studying and implementing the important instructions and speeches by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Inner Mongolia. The aim was to contribute to the labor union’s efforts in writing a new chapter in the Chinese-style modernization of Inner Mongolia. The reading class employed collective study and discussion by the central group and even organized visits to the Central Industrial Park. The goal was to enhance participants’ ideological understanding, strengthen theoretical knowledge, and reinforce party spirit. All participants vowed to guide their practice and promote work based on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and speeches, ultimately contributing to the high-quality development of the autonomous region.

The success of these themed reading classes demonstrates Inner Mongolia’s commitment to continuous learning and self-improvement. By keeping their focus on the needs of the people and embracing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and speeches, Inner Mongolia is poised to achieve remarkable results in their work. As the participants return to their respective departments and units, they are expected to implement what they have learned and contribute to the overall development and success of the region.

(Source: Inner Mongolia Daily News, Reporter Zhao Xi Ma Fang)

