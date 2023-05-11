Home » “Then it’s no longer a democracy” – Tichy’s Insight Talk
News

“Then it’s no longer a democracy” – Tichy’s Insight Talk

by admin
“Then it’s no longer a democracy” – Tichy’s Insight Talk

Rupert Scholz is a guest in the Tichys Insight Talk. He criticizes the behavior of Minister of Economics Habeck and his State Secretary Graichen very sharply. Because their actions, and the actions of many politicians from the Greens and other parties, endanger democracy. “The important thing now is for things to come out. We heard how

The contribution “Then it’s no longer a democracy” – Tichy’s Insight Talk appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution from the editors.

See also  Putian delegation deliberated the work report of the 10th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection-Comprehensive News-Southeast Net

You may also like

Children collect money for earthquake victims

Motorcycles and control devices are delivered to VMT...

Conscious Tourism: The initiative of La Unión Coffee...

Palantir with INCREDIBLE predictions: Could the course hit...

Ministry of Health inaugurates health unit in Zacamil...

Strange light appreciated in the sky of Barranquilla

“The encounter zone in Ried must live up...

End of monkeypox emergency declared

They create an accidental commission in the Chamber...

We could not be more pleased to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy