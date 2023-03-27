It was on Wednesday March 22, 2023 that the Constitutional Court sitting in matters of constitutional review rendered its judgment in the case between the Governor of South Kivu Théo Ngwabidje Kasi to the provincial assembly of that province.

In view of the irregularities that punctuated the plenary leading to the forfeiture of the government, after analysis of substance and form, the court declared null and void the motion of censure voted against the provincial government.

I give thanks to God and thank the Constitutional Court for having promoted the rule of law through the rehabilitation of my Government. I pledge to pursue the vision of the Head of State @fatshi13 “the people first”, for the consolidation of peace and the development of South Kivu. pic.twitter.com/oCSFiRES0i — Theo KASI (@TheoKASI) March 22, 2023

Théo Ngwabidje Kasi will therefore resume his chair, the interim of which has been entrusted to the vice-governor. He promised to continue the great momentum of the development of this province in accordance with the vision of President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi who is the people first.

But this umpteenth twist in the affair between the provincial executive of South Kivu and the provincial assembly risks paralyzing the proper functioning of this province which is struggling to take off, fear observers from the Congolese political class.

