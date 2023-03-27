Home News Théo Ngwabidje Kasi resumes his seat as Governor of South Kivu
It was on Wednesday March 22, 2023 that the Constitutional Court sitting in matters of constitutional review rendered its judgment in the case between the Governor of South Kivu Théo Ngwabidje Kasi to the provincial assembly of that province.

In view of the irregularities that punctuated the plenary leading to the forfeiture of the government, after analysis of substance and form, the court declared null and void the motion of censure voted against the provincial government.

Théo Ngwabidje Kasi will therefore resume his chair, the interim of which has been entrusted to the vice-governor. He promised to continue the great momentum of the development of this province in accordance with the vision of President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi who is the people first.

But this umpteenth twist in the affair between the provincial executive of South Kivu and the provincial assembly risks paralyzing the proper functioning of this province which is struggling to take off, fear observers from the Congolese political class.

