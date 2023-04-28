Theologian accuses the church of an insubstantial attitude to the climate movement

The Mainz theology professor Michael Roth is disappointed with the image that the evangelical church is giving in the debate on the climate protection movement. Statements about the activities of the “last generation” by church leaders such as the Hessian-Nassau church president Volker Jung were limited to “generalities” and theological phrases that were “mixed together to form a pleasing cloud of words,” he told the Evangelical Press Service (epd): “Outside The church can no longer understand something like that, something like that only has its place in a synod.”

At the synod of the Hessen-Nassauische Landeskirche (EKHN) in Frankfurt, Jung declared on Thursday that the commitment of the “last generation” was justified. She stands in the biblical tradition of eschatological thinkers and of Jesus himself. However, her forms of protest are questionable. At the end of 2022, a climate protector appeared at the synod of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), and the synodalists gave her standing applause.

“I find it incredibly difficult to connect the biblical texts with the current ecological situation,” said Roth, who teaches systematic theology and social ethics at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz. Parallels between biblical prophets and climate activists are at best formal. Apart from that, statements on the climate protection movement from Jung’s synod report are irrelevant. Hardly anyone disputes the need for climate protection: “Even among the drivers who have to be stuck in traffic because of the actions, no one wants climate change to be as brutal as possible.”

However, the scientist criticized that crucial issues have so far been ignored by the Protestant Church. For example, there has long been a debate elsewhere about what it means for society when a minority wants to impose its goals on the majority, and whether the claims of climate activists are religiously excessive. “It doesn’t seem sensible to me if the church’s contribution to a differentiated discourse in society that is committed to reason is limited to the statement: ‘Whoa, crass, full like Jesus,'” said Roth.

It is undisputed that the church must also make a contribution to climate protection – like everyone else, of course. Anyone who turns off the light behind them can also do so without exaggerating theologically with reference to God’s commission to preserve creation.