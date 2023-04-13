As the ruling party of Marxism, our party has always attached great importance to theoretical arming, the improvement of the theoretical cultivation of leading cadres, and constantly promoted ideological party building and theoretical strengthening of the party. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his important speech at the 90th anniversary celebration meeting of the Central Party School and the opening ceremony of the 2023 spring semester: “Theoretical cultivation is the core of the overall quality of leading cadres. Theoretical maturity is the foundation of political maturity. Political maturity Our firmness stems from theoretical sobriety.” This requires leading cadres to continue to deepen theoretical study, improve theoretical literacy, strengthen theoretical thinking, and focus on theoretical transformation, use theoretical sobriety to build political firmness, and use ideological consciousness to guide action consciousness. At present, the whole party is carrying out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We must effectively improve the “core quality” of theoretical cultivation with a high degree of political consciousness, and truly learn the “housekeeping skill” of Marxism. Improve the ability and level of performing duties, and firmly be a politically aware person, a theoretically sober person, and a practical person in action.

Emphasizing and strengthening theoretical cultivation is the fine tradition and magic weapon of our party, and it is also the core quality and ability necessary for leading cadres. The light of theory guides the course and illuminates the way forward. As the “Communist Manifesto” pointed out, “In practice, the Communists are the most determined and always driving part of the workers’ parties in all countries; in theory, they are superior to the rest of the proletarian masses in that they understand the proletarian movement. conditions, processes and general results”. Over the past century since the founding of the party, the reason why our party has been able to withstand all kinds of hardships and risks and tests, and has always maintained its advanced nature and purity, and has always maintained political sobriety and firmness and unity in action, is that our party insists on arming the mind with advanced theories and using advanced ideas. Guide actions to ensure that party members and cadres always have the “backbone” of firm belief, the “compass” of forward sailing, and the “power source” of forging ahead. In a sense, theoretical cultivation is not only the ability and quality of theoretical cognition, theoretical thinking and theoretical innovation, but also related to the firmness of politics and party spirit, and whether the practice of governing the country can be successfully promoted. Just as General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, “Political firmness and party spirit are inseparable from theoretical firmness.” For the majority of leading cadres, improving the theoretical literacy of Marxism, insisting on observing the times, interpreting the times, and leading the times with Marxist standpoints and methods, and continuously improving the ability to use Marxism to analyze and solve practical problems are not only the continuous improvement of party members and cadres. Core quality and ability are also compulsory courses for party members and cadres to practice for life.

The key is to learn and understand thoroughly and make good use of the housekeeping skill of Marxism. Engels pointed out: “Our party has a great advantage, that is, it has a new scientific point of view as the basis of theory.” This “new scientific point of view” is Marxism. As the “truth” of communists, Marxism is a powerful ideological weapon for us to understand and transform the world. Marxism takes dialectical materialism and historical materialism as its most fundamental world outlook and methodology, takes realizing the fundamental interests of the vast majority of working people as its clear political stance, organically combines the transformation of the subjective world and the objective world, and realizes the freedom and comprehensiveness of human beings. A developed communist society is a lofty social ideal. The century-old struggle of the party has demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism. The scientific nature and truthfulness, the people-oriented nature, the openness and the contemporary nature of Marxism have all been fully tested and effectively demonstrated in China. For leading cadres, the more firmly they grasp the housekeeping skill of Marxism, the higher their political standing, the stronger their political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and the stronger their ability to observe the current situation, plan for development, and prevent and resolve risks. initiative. Therefore, the majority of leading cadres must truly learn and use Marxism as a housekeeping skill. By strengthening their belief in Marxism, they must always stand firmly on the people’s stand, and transform the truth of Marxism into a standpoint for observing problems and a thinking method for solving problems. Working methods, and continuously improve the ability to manage complex situations and solve problems, so as to take an active role in grasping the general trend of history and taking the initiative in history.

We must persevere in building our soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. To carry out the theme education well, we must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, and insist on achieving the integration of learning, thinking, and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action. First, we must persist in reading the original works, learning the original texts, understanding the principles, comprehensively studying and grasping the core essence, spiritual essence, rich connotations, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and deeply grasping the world outlook, methodology and principles of this thought. The position, viewpoint and method of the school will continuously enhance political identity, ideological identity, theoretical identity, and emotional identity. The second is to combine theoretical study, ideological baptism, and the promotion of party spirit, deeply understand and practice a series of requirements of this thought on firming ideals and beliefs, improving ideological realm, and strengthening party spirit training, so as to effectively build a solid foundation of belief and complement spirit. The calcium of the soul, the rudder of the thought, and the political qualities of the Communists will always be maintained. The third is to combine the transformation of the subjective world with the transformation of the objective world, combine theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, carry forward the fine style of study of linking theory with practice, adhere to the unity of knowledge and action, and focus on the urgent, difficult and anxious issues of the people. Promote Chinese-style modernization to achieve new progress and new breakthroughs. The fourth is to closely focus on the main contradiction and the central task, transform the party’s innovative theory into a practical force to promote work and make contributions, and constantly absorb the wisdom and strength to forge ahead through diligent study and good thinking, so as to continuously improve the level of ability to do practical work and continuously Write a new chapter of the era and create a new historical feat.

(Author: Ni Mingsheng, director and professor of the Teaching and Research Department of the Party School of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, researcher at the Tianjin Research Center for the Theoretical System of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics)

[Responsible editor: Pan Yiqiao]