Theoretical Study Center Group of the Provincial Government Holds Special Study Conference on Party Building and Political Life

Li Lecheng chaired the meeting and gave a speech

Li Lecheng chaired the meeting and gave a speech

Release time: August 15, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee on holding a special theme education democratic life meeting, on August 14, the provincial government party group theoretical study center group held a special study meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to earnestly study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building, important speeches and spirit of important instructions and instructions on seriousness in the political life of the party, and important expositions on various topics including learning, cadres, and political achievements. Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor, and party secretary of the provincial government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, members of the party group of the provincial government and the vice governors made exchange speeches. They unanimously stated their commitment to promote the theme education and transform Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology into practical action for the new breakthrough three-year action.

The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening theoretical thinking, political loyalty, high-quality development, standing firm on the people’s stand, and comprehensive party governance. It called for conscious use of the party’s innovative theory, adherence to political rules, implementation of the three-year action, promoting the results of revitalization and development, and strict governance of the party.

The meeting also made arrangements for holding a special democratic life meeting on the theme education of the leadership of the provincial government. It emphasized the need for accurate grasp of target requirements, careful organization, standard procedures, and high-quality meetings. It called for heart-to-heart talks, problem discussions, reflection on the root cause of the problems, and proposed improvement measures. It also highlighted the importance of problem rectification to ensure practical results.

In conclusion, the special study conference held by the Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Group of the Provincial Government aimed to deepen understanding of important party building principles and promote practical actions based on Xi Jinping’s ideology. The meeting highlighted the need for theoretical thinking, political loyalty, high-quality development, people-centered approach, and strict party governance. It also made arrangements for a special democratic life meeting on the theme education of the leadership of the provincial government. The meeting emphasized the importance of accurate grasp of target requirements, problem discussions, reflection, and problem rectification to achieve practical results.

