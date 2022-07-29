Home News There are 104 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk areas in Lanzhou, Gansu | Daily Economic News
There are 104 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk areas in Lanzhou, Gansu | Daily Economic News

Every AI Express, Yang Dezhi, Deputy Mayor of Lanzhou City, introduced at the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia in Lanzhou City (the 22nd session) held this morning that Lanzhou City strictly follows the requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. The risk area is closed and controlled. During the period of “stay at home and door-to-door service”, there are no new infections for 7 consecutive days, and all personnel in the risk area completed a round of nucleic acid screening on the 7th day. area; no new infections for 3 consecutive days have been reduced to a low-risk area. Control measures were implemented in the medium-risk area. During this period, “people did not leave the area and pick up items at different peaks”. There were no new infections for 7 consecutive days, and all personnel in the risk area completed a round of nucleic acid screening on the 7th day. low risk area.

On July 28, Lanzhou reduced 40 high-risk areas, including Jinpeng Community, Yannan Street, Chengguan District, to medium-risk areas, and 15 medium-risk areas, including Kangmingyuan Community, Xizhan Street, Qilihe District, to low-risk areas. As of 24:00 on July 28, Lanzhou has reduced 123 high-risk areas to medium-risk areas and 134 medium-risk areas to low-risk areas in this round of epidemic. At present, there are 104 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk areas in the city. (CCTV News)


