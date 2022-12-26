A total of 1,500 sixth-grade students from all over Friuli Venezia Giulia received the Smartphone License these days, at the end of a ten-hour course of classroom training on the safe and informed use of the Internet thanks to the project of the Mec association, Community Media Education, supported by the Friuli Foundation and the Fvg Region.

Also involved as many families; parents are in fact an active part of the project, which includes training and support moments also for those engaged in the complex challenge of accompanying the safe use of digital technology.

And there will be 5,000 students, in over 100 comprehensive institutions, who will obtain the license by the end of June. The handover ceremonies took place in a festive atmosphere, representing an important occasion for reflection for the school community: teachers, head teachers, often also parents, representatives of the forces of order and municipal administrators were present.

The path carried out by the students includes 10 hours of activities developed on five main topics related to the themes of the safe and conscious use of digital devices: IT security, rights and responsibilities in online relationships, digital emotions, obtaining information correctly online and the digital addictions.

Each theme is accompanied by tests and activities for home to consolidate the information acquired and by a final test to measure the students’ overall understanding and engagement. The smartphone license, which has seen students and parents engaged in a training course on the opportunities and risks of the Internet, is a concrete response aimed at young students and their families in the face of the dangers of social networks, in particular for children under 14.

Innovative elements of the course are the evaluation system of the skills acquired by the students and the active role of the parents, with the conviction that the front line commitment of adults is necessary for the digital well-being of children in what is a real challenge educational.

In fact, the training course provides that the participation of parents is a necessary condition for minors under the age of 14 to obtain the License, the age within which the parent is legally responsible for 100% of the children’s actions. “The bans alone are not enough – says Giacomo Trevisan, regional coordinator of the MEC association – in the region we have been investing in educational projects for students and families for years.

While discussing whether or not it is better to ban cell phones, for three years now in our area we have been working concretely on the prevention front with numerous projects among which the Smartphone License stands out, which this year will reach 5,000 students and as many families.

It is one of the most advanced projects on a national level, so much so that it was recently requested and launched also in Trentino Alto Adige, one of the Italian regions that invests the most in education”.