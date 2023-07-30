THERE ARE 28 COMPLAINTS AGAINST THE PRETTY BOY OF CDE « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (special envoy) A new complaint for breach of trust and other facts was filed against the mayor of Ciudad del Este, Miguel Prieto, who was charged just days ago for an alleged fictitious purchase of food during the Covid-19 pandemic. . While they ask that all the cases against him be reviewed, Miguel Prieto began the wave of boasts on social networks, similar to the one he carried out during the Muijica campaign, wanting to once again sell mirrors to the citizens of Esteña and that it is believed that they really Did something. Proof to the contrary are the potholes flooded in this intense rain while half of the citizenry waits for an electric bus that never arrives and we have to move on foot, praying that the little ones do not get sick because the children’s UTI ward does not exist and the 80 million that would go monthly from the Terminal directly to the Regional Hospital does not arrive either.

The citizen Julio César López, under the patronage of the lawyer Samir Sánchez, filed a complaint this Wednesday with the prosecutor Osvaldo Zaracho for breach of trust, patrimonial damage and embezzlement against the mayor of Ciudad del Este, Department of Alto Paraná, Miguel Prieto.

This is complaint number 28 against him, this time, for alleged overbilling in the framework of budget execution for 2022, reported Wilson Ferreira, Última Hora correspondent.

The legal professional explained that it is about the expansion of the complaint that was already filed against the community chief from Esteño, but from the years 2020 and 2021.

He argued that in those four years, of 100% of the resources that should be allocated to infrastructure works and investments in favor of citizens to improve the quality of life, G. 46,542,508,545 was not applied.

He said that said amount would mean about G. 11,600 million per year in only three items: real estate taxes, special fund for paving and pavement preservation funds.

“We have streets without paving stones, in terms of infrastructure the city is still lagging behind and this should have been reversed. What is worrisome about it is that in these four years there was income that should be applied exclusively to investments, ”he claimed.

The lawyer explained that of the amount of G. 96,448,678,641, only 51.74% were applied, which means that 48.26% was not executed in those benefits for the citizens of Esteño.

“Of the 51.74%, the G. 49,000 million that were applied, 52% correspond to capital transfers, which are transfers to commissions. There we have the famous cases of the artesian wells, where they took the check to the commissions and then returned to withdraw, in the purest style of the Zacarías clan, ”he exemplified.

He maintained that they found overinvoiced investments in cases of acquisition of artesian wells and that there are other complaints for alleged overinvoicing that are part of that 52% of the resources that were transferred to the commissions.

“It is worrisome because we are talking about a multi-million dollar amount, where there is serious patrimonial damage and unfortunately the Municipal Board, which must act as the control body, has seen absolutely nothing. Miguel Prieto must return this and also the councilors who approved the budget execution with such waste ”, he concluded.

On June 24, Miguel Prieto was denounced by a group of citizens, including Julio López. The complaint was made before the Public Ministry for alleged breach of trust, use of public documents with false content, false statement, criminal association, aggravated passive bribery and others that arise in the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, on July 19, the Prosecutor’s Office charged Prieto with breach of trust, for the alleged fictitious purchase of food kits for low-income families during the Covid-19 pandemic. The mayor described it as “fiscal stupidity” and stated that “they put together something crazy” against him.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

