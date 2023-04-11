According to DFC Intelligence’s Global Consumer Game Market Report, there are 3.7 billion gamers. How many of these are focused on PCs and consoles? only 10%.

3.7 billion means that a little less than half of the world‘s population play video games, but DFC has found a significant difference between people who play and those who are at center of this sector.

“The reality is that the number of hardcore gamers is pretty insignificant and is mostly used to make headlines,” the company said. “The real hardcore consumer base is only 10% of the 3.7 billion. Furthermore, that 10% needs to be subdivided further to get the true addressable market for a specific product”.

DFC claims there are approx 300 million “consumers interested in hardware”, i.e. those who buy consoles or PCs specifically to play. Console gamers are particularly concentrated in North America and Europe. What truly represents the global market is the group of mobile gamers. “Make sure i mobile-only consumers moving to a bigger screen is a major opportunity,” DFC noted. “However, it won’t be easy, and most of the companies in the video game industry are smart about narrowing their focus to hardcore consumers. Nonetheless, there is definitely an opportunity to expand the gaming hardware industry.”

The sense is also that the most hardcore group of gamers spends more money than a good portion of mobile gamers, who maybe only approach it occasionally and through free titles in which they don’t invest money in any form. In any case, the number of mobile gamers is much higher than the PC/console ones. This is not shocking information, as it has been the case for some time, but we now have access to more recent data.

It is also no coincidence that Microsoft intends to create its own mobile store.