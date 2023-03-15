The statistics are robust for the Government of President Nayib Bukele, according to records of the National Civil Police (PNC), to date there have been 323 accumulated days without homicides during this administration.

The security strategies implemented by the Government are now seen in a good light by many other nations that, like El Salvador, are suffering from the siege of crime.

Despite the systematic attack by the opposition and both national and international power groups that for decades profited from the pain of Salvadorans, the population recognizes the leadership of President Bukele in the fight against insecurity.

According to the statistics of the police corporation, in March there are already ten days without homicides, while February reported 21 days without the death of any honest Salvadoran having to mourn and January recorded 22 days without homicides.