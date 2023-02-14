Home News There are 43 martyrs in the tombs of the Western Zhou Dynasty at the current settlement site in Shaanxi!So far the most in China–fast technology–technology changes the future
Shaanxi archeology, which is full of “treasures”, has made major new discoveries.

From 2018 to 2022, Northwest University, Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology, Xianyang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archeology and other units conducted continuous archaeological excavations at the Xitou site in Xunyi, Shaanxi, located in Zhanghong Town, Xunyi County, Xianyang City, and unearthed a large A-shaped There are 3 tombs.

In this archaeological work, five sites, Nantou, Yuzuipo, Jianzi, Shangmiao, and Xiezhen, were excavated successively. Remains of Yangshao, Longshan, Pre-Zhou, Western Zhou, Han and Tang Dynasties were discovered,A total of more than 650 ash pits, 140 tombs, more than 40 relics such as pottery kilns, house sites, and ash ditches were excavated, and more than 1,000 pieces of pottery, bronze, bone, and stone tools were unearthed.

Up to now, relics from prehistoric, Shang and Zhou dynasties, Han and Tang dynasties have been discovered, and the area of ​​the city site is preliminarily estimated to be about 800,000 square meters.

In addition, a large ditch cemetery with an area of ​​more than 150,000 square meters was discovered, and nearly a thousand tombs were found, as well as a large number of medium-sized and large-scale tombs with martyrs.

Among them, M90 is a large tomb facing east and west, with the tomb passage facing west. The tomb chamber is about 6.5 meters long from east to west, 5.2 meters wide from north to south, and the tomb passage is about 9 meters long and 3.3 meters wide.

In the tomb passage, 38 martyrs were found arranged in an orderly manner, buried in three layers, covering the entire tomb passage.

Five martyrs were found on the second-floor platform on the west side of the tomb, a total of 43.

This is also the tomb with the most martyrs in the Western Zhou Dynasty discovered in the country so far.

The excavation of this site is of great academic significance for the study of the cultural sequence, regional settlement patterns and the origin of Zhou culture in the pre-Qin period in the Jinghe River Basin.

M90, M98, M99 with tomb passage large tomb

M90 Burial Chamber

level one

Second floor

the third floor

