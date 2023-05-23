There are already 12 golds in Intercollegiate

Julian Andres Santa

The participation of athletes from Risaralda in the finals of the Intercollegiate Games that take place in Bogotá continues to be remarkable, where the 12th gold medal for Risaralda was obtained by cyclist Johan Steven Gómez, in the points test, thus the first of this metal for cycling in the department in this definitive phase.

His goal was gold

The man from Risaralda had the gold medal between his eyebrows, which had escaped him on Sunday when he lost it to the competitor from Valle. However, he did not give up and yesterday he achieved his objective, winning it this time against the same man with whom he had lost it.

«It was the revenge in a test that was too tough, where at the beginning we started suffering and then we were given opportunities. He came with more intelligence and giving it all to the end ».

For his part, Sergio Jaramillo, from Santa Rosa, won a silver medal in the Scratch event, ratifying the great moment of this discipline at the national level, for which reason Risaralda has an important group of cycling athletes.

Accumulated of Risaralda

45 medals won

12 gold

10 payment

23 bronze

Medals of the Sunday day

Risaralda had obtained two silver and eight bronze medals, adding to the aforementioned silver medal by Johan Gómez, the one obtained by Camila Restrepo in judo. In addition, chess contributed two bronze medals, as did field, badminton and judo, allowing the department to rank seventh nationally.