Home » There are already 12 golds in Intercollegiate
News

There are already 12 golds in Intercollegiate

by admin
There are already 12 golds in Intercollegiate

Julian Andres Santa

The participation of athletes from Risaralda in the finals of the Intercollegiate Games that take place in Bogotá continues to be remarkable, where the 12th gold medal for Risaralda was obtained by cyclist Johan Steven Gómez, in the points test, thus the first of this metal for cycling in the department in this definitive phase.

His goal was gold

The man from Risaralda had the gold medal between his eyebrows, which had escaped him on Sunday when he lost it to the competitor from Valle. However, he did not give up and yesterday he achieved his objective, winning it this time against the same man with whom he had lost it.

«It was the revenge in a test that was too tough, where at the beginning we started suffering and then we were given opportunities. He came with more intelligence and giving it all to the end ».

For his part, Sergio Jaramillo, from Santa Rosa, won a silver medal in the Scratch event, ratifying the great moment of this discipline at the national level, for which reason Risaralda has an important group of cycling athletes.

Accumulated of Risaralda

45 medals won

12 gold

10 payment

23 bronze

Medals of the Sunday day

Risaralda had obtained two silver and eight bronze medals, adding to the aforementioned silver medal by Johan Gómez, the one obtained by Camila Restrepo in judo. In addition, chess contributed two bronze medals, as did field, badminton and judo, allowing the department to rank seventh nationally.

You may also like

Victoria Cabello – Viaggi Pazzeschi, the travel show...

Will Artificial Intelligence put writers out of work?...

The provincial government held an executive meeting

Luisito Comunica is a trend for predicting who...

Neivanos are filling the city with garbage

owl seen taking flight riding a child’s toy....

The UCV prepares to elect new university authorities...

Tropical cloud forests and climate change: water is...

Huancui District Civil Affairs Bureau Marriage Registration Office...

Arrested a religion teacher accused of sexual violence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy