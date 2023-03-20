Home News There are as many readers of Lääne Elu who are satisfied with the election results as there are those who are not satisfied with the results
News

There are as many readers of Lääne Elu who are satisfied with the election results as there are those who are not satisfied with the results

by admin
There are as many readers of Lääne Elu who are satisfied with the election results as there are those who are not satisfied with the results

Lääne Elu asked readers over the course of two weeks whether they were satisfied with the election results.

There were as many people who were satisfied with the election results as there were those who were not satisfied with the results.

Of the 991 respondents, 472 said they were not satisfied with the results. This is only eight more people than those who said they were satisfied with the result. 464 respondents are satisfied with the election result.

55 respondents could not say anything about the results.

See also  China Southern Airlines opens new routes including Xi'an-Urumqi-Altai

You may also like

This will be the evolution of the dome...

SkyWeek, from Sunday 19 to Saturday 25 March...

Kasai: SOS for nearly 1,420 Congolese “inhumanely expelled...

Authorities search for missing Arhuaco mamo between Cesar...

Discovered lost painting by Leonardo da Vinci, the...

Deepfakes: another form of misinformation

At Venaria In the shadow of Leonardo, tapestries...

Shooting in Miami Beach leaves one dead and...

Army helicopter crash victims

In Lombardy, 60% of water resources are lacking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy