Lääne Elu asked readers over the course of two weeks whether they were satisfied with the election results.

There were as many people who were satisfied with the election results as there were those who were not satisfied with the results.

Of the 991 respondents, 472 said they were not satisfied with the results. This is only eight more people than those who said they were satisfied with the result. 464 respondents are satisfied with the election result.

55 respondents could not say anything about the results.