There are doctors who talk about medicine｜How to take medicine for the symptoms after being infected with the new crown?home treatment guide
News

by admin
Jia Xiaohong Yang Xujun Li Junxuan Zhang Modi

2022-12-08 21:08

According to news from the client of Beijing Daily, during the recent period, there has been a wave of “sun medicine” posts in the circle of friends, and everyone shares their experience of “stocking up medicine”. So, how to use medicine scientifically?

Li Tongzeng, Chief Physician of the Infection General Department of Beijing You’an Hospital and Medical Expert of Xiaotangshan Fangcang Hospital: Generally speaking, judging from the symptoms of the new crown patients who have entered the cabin, most of them are manifested as dry throat, sore throat, cough, fever, etc. Symptoms of respiratory tract infection can be relieved in about 7 days. Residents can appropriately reserve some antipyretic and analgesic over-the-counter drugs, and symptomatic treatment is enough.

According to different symptom manifestations, how to take medicine according to the symptoms after being infected with the new crown? Let’s listen to what Li Tong once said.

Beijing Daily Client

