There are large-scale precipitation in the central and eastern parts of my country. Jiangnan and South China have strong convective weather_News Channel_China Youth Network

China News Service, April 23. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 23rd to the 25th, there was a large range of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions of my country. It is expected that from 08:00 on April 23 to 08:00 on April 24, there will be 8-10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail in parts of western and northeastern Guangxi.

Large-scale precipitation in central and eastern my country

From the 23rd to the 25th, there was a large range of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions. There are light to moderate rain (snow) and local heavy rain (snow) in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China. Among them, eastern and southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, central and southern Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, eastern Inner Mongolia, and Heilongjiang Some areas in the west and other places have light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow. In parts of Southwest China, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, and South China, there are scattered light to moderate rains, and local heavy to heavy rains, accompanied by strong convective weather.

Jiangnan and South China have strong convective weather

It is expected that from 08:00 on April 23 to 08:00 on April 24, there will be 8-10 thunderstorms, strong winds or hail in parts of western and northeastern Guangxi; central and southern Jiangxi, western Fujian, southwestern Guizhou, central and northern Guangxi, Some areas in northern Guangdong and other places will have short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly rainfall of 20-40 mm, and local areas can reach more than 50 mm. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue warnings for strong convective weather at 06:00 on April 23.

National thunderstorm gale or hail warning (08:00 on April 23rd to 08:00 on April 24th)

National short-term heavy precipitation warning (08:00 on April 23rd to 08:00 on April 24th)

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on April 23 to 08:00 on April 24, there were light to moderate snow or rain in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, southern and eastern Qinghai, northern Tibet, central and southern Gansu, central and southern Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, and central and southern Shanxi. Mixed snow, local heavy snowfall; moderate to heavy rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern North China, western Huanghuai, western Jianghuai, eastern Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, southeastern Southwest, northern and western South China. Among them, Hunan There were local heavy rains (50-80 mm) in the northeast, northwestern Jiangxi, eastern and northern Guangxi, and northwestern Guangxi. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, northern Tibet, and the eastern coast of Zhejiang.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (April 23rd 08:00-24th 08:00)

From 08:00 on April 24 to 08:00 on April 25, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, southern Gansu, central and southern Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, and central and eastern Inner Mongolia; There are light to moderate rains in parts of eastern Northwest China, North China, western Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, northern and eastern Southwest China, and South China. Among them, parts of central Hunan, eastern Guangxi, and northwestern Guangxi There is heavy rain (25-40mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, and Liaodong Peninsula. In the northern part of the East China Sea, there will be northeasterly winds with magnitudes 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8 turning easterly.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on April 24th – 08:00 on April 25th)

From 08:00 on April 25 to 08:00 on April 26, there was light snow or sleet in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, northern Sichuan Plateau, northern Tibet, and eastern Jilin; southeastern Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, northern Xinjiang, and Tibet There were light to moderate rains in parts of the south, western Sichuan, eastern Yunnan, central and eastern Jiangnan, most of South China, and Hainan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-30 mm) in parts of southeastern Guangxi, central and southwestern Guangdong, etc. ). There are 4-6 winds in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and Northeast China. Among them, parts of eastern Xinjiang have 7-8 winds. There will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 6-7 and gust 8 in the Bohai Sea, and southerly winds of magnitude 6-7 and gust 8 will turn northerly in the northern part of the East China Sea.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on April 25th – 08:00 on April 26th)