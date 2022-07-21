In mid-July, residents of a nucleic acid testing site in Lanzhou High-tech Zone were queuing for nucleic acid testing.Photo by Li Yalong

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) There are more than 1,000 asymptomatic infections in Gansu, and 10,000 medical staff in Lanzhou carry out “knock on the door”

China News Service, Lanzhou, July 20 (Reporter Li Yalong) The reporter learned from the Gansu Provincial Health Commission on the 20th that as of 24:00 on July 19, the province had reported a total of 276 confirmed cases and 1,045 asymptomatic infections. example. Ten provincial hospitals in Lanzhou, Gansu, dispatched 10,000 medical staff to the city’s medium and high-risk areas to carry out the “knock on the door” operation.

On the same day, the Lanzhou Municipal People’s Government Information Office held a press conference on the progress of the new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work to disclose that on July 19, the city launched a new round of nucleic acid testing for all employees in the whole region. A total of 3.4541 million people were sampled and 2.6107 million people were tested. , 13 cases were initially screened positive. From 10:00 on July 19 to 10:00 on July 20, 3,084 close contacts and 1,553 close contacts were tracked, and corresponding control measures have been implemented.

According to the meeting, the local government implements “one patient, one doctor and one nurse” for the management of critically ill patients, so as to achieve homogenized and standardized diagnosis and treatment, and Chinese medicine participates in the whole process of treatment. The city has also established a 24-hour working system for the 12345 hotline. Under the circumstance of ensuring the safe operation of the “main battlefield” of the hotline work hall, the Lanzhou Telecom operator has been dispatched to quickly activate the emergency backup site, add 100 telephone seats, and urgently set up more than 150 people. The telephone service team will do a good job in channeling the emotions of the masses and accepting their appeals around the clock to ensure that the hotline service is “continuously connected” and “not closed” during the epidemic prevention and control period.

Recently, the Gansu Provincial Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control has dispatched 5,211 nucleic acid sampling and testing personnel from provincial medical institutions and 44 counties and districts in 10 cities and prefectures including Wuwei, Dingxi, and Baiyin, and deployed 75 testing equipment to support Lanzhou in carrying out nucleic acid testing. Test screening.

As of 10:00 on July 20, Lanzhou has reported a total of 246 local confirmed cases and 835 asymptomatic infections. At present, 5 confirmed cases have been cured and discharged, and 16 asymptomatic infections have been released from isolation and medical observation.

At present, Lanzhou has a total of 95 high-risk areas and 181 medium-risk areas, 145 centralized isolation points and 13,249 rooms, and 10,298 people are being quarantined. (Finish)