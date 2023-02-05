The Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS) presented a report on the alerts and fires that have been presented so far in 2023. Although they highlight that with the same period of 2022, a reduction in the figures is already noted. In January, 437 conflagrations per day were registered in Colombian forests, almost 200 less than those seen last year, but it is still a very high average.

According to FCDS, during the first 30 days, 13,123 fire alerts were registered throughout the country, mainly in the departments of: Vichada, Meta, Caquetá and Putumayo. These territories coincide with the data that indicate them as the regions with the highest rate of deforestation in recent years. The burning would interfere in 59% of those recorded cases.

With the figures presented, a 70% reduction of registered alerts is recorded. Although it may be good news, the foundation assures that one cannot lower one’s guard, since the dry seasons are approaching:

“Some areas with targeted deforestation have been detected, in addition to the fact that summer has not started, which has been delayed a few weeks due to the La Niña Phenomenon. That is why some experts estimate that in the coming months the llamas and deforestation in the Amazon forests could increase. The biggest alert occurred recently with a fire in the Serranía de la Lindosa that lasted two days and whose flames, according to official reports, reached 10 meters in height, and burned some 120 hectares of forest. And in other places in the Amazon Arc, the fire brigades begin to report almost daily forest fires caused by man” revealed from the Foundation for Conservation and Development.

The intense rains were beneficial to control the fires in the country

Little by little the intensity of the winter season has decreased. Although some regions of the country continue to be affected by rainfall, the extensive rainy season was key to containing several fires in recent times.

The entity assures that the downpours could have affected the reduction or postponement of the felling of trees, and even the indiscriminate burning by individuals, but it is warned that the dry season has already begun, so the conflagrations could come back shortly.

However, the incidence that illegal armed groups have in the protection and preservation of these ecosystems is striking:

“Deforesters would be waiting for the summer season that could start in the next few weeks to increase fires and deforestation. Another reason would be the benefits that institutional programs promoted by NGOs and the State have brought, especially those related to community forestry. More and more the inhabitants of the Amazon Arc have understood that it is possible to live from the forest without cutting it down. Additionally, the declaration of the so-called Central Staff of the Dissidences of the Farc is added, to control the processes of deforestation in the territory, as well as fires and expansion of the agricultural frontier.

Forest fires would worsen air quality in Colombian cities

The conflagrations would already be taking their toll on the quality of the environment, at least in Bogotá. From the district declared the Phase I Alert, this due to the terrible air quality that has been registered in recent days in the Colombian capital.

Apparently the fires reported in the town of Sumapaz, and some others more distant, such as in the departments of: Casanare, Meta and Vichada, would be influencing the deterioration of the air, for which reason the Mayor’s Office has begun to take measures to avoid air pollution problems. public health.

“This measure is taken after 36 hours of regular air quality conditions have been met in that area of ​​the city. The measures will include health recommendations and a reinforcement of the inspection, control and surveillance functions on mobile and fixed sources, mobility restrictions are not included because the cause of this alert is weather and regional conditions ”, explained the Secretary of the Environment of Bogotá, Carolina Urrutia. with Infobae

Related