Home News There are multiple opinions on whether the top 20 Wang Huning is out | The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Out or staying in office | Different opinions
News

There are multiple opinions on whether the top 20 Wang Huning is out | The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Out or staying in office | Different opinions

by admin
There are multiple opinions on whether the top 20 Wang Huning is out | The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Out or staying in office | Different opinions

[TheEpochTimesOctober192022]The top leadership of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be replaced, and different news about the top candidates of the Communist Party of China has been reported. Among them, the 67-year-old current member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Huning, has different opinions.

On October 15, the day before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP announced that Wang Huning was appointed as the Secretary General of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Wang Huning is the fifth-ranked member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and also serves as the first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee.

On October 19, an article by Nikkei staff writer TSUKASA HADANO stated that Wang Huning was implied to remain a member of the Politburo Standing Committee. But things started to change when he was named Secretary General of the XX Congress.

The article said that officials in this role usually either step down later or continue to serve as general secretary. Both Xi Jinping and his predecessor Hu Jintao served as secretary-general of the Communist Party Congress. Now, Xi Jinping is seen as nearly running for a third term, and if the pattern continues, Wang Huning will leave.

The article also said there were rumors in Beijing that Wang Huning might resign from the Standing Committee at the 20th National Congress.

Wang Huning is seen as the master planner of Xi Jinping’s government’s hard-line foreign policy toward the West, which has brought Beijing into conflict with the United States and Europe. Wang’s stance has come under fire within the CCP. Tensions could eventually escalate further if Xi replaces Wang with his cronies.

See also  Always care about the people's warmth and well-being, and do things well for people's livelihood - a side note on the performance of Jiang Li, a representative of the Suixi County People's Congress and a cadre in Jianghu Village, Nanping Town-Huaibei News Network

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post quoted sources as saying on the 18th that Wang Huning may be promoted further – or become chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wang Huning served as the director of the Policy Research Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from 2002 to 2020, and was the main writer for Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping for the three consecutive leaders of the Communist Party of China. He invented Jiang Zemin’s “Three Represents” and Hu Jintao’s “Harmonious Society” and “Scientific Outlook on Development”. Wang Huning is known as Xi Jinping’s political theory makeup artist.

Wang was one of the architects of Xi Jinping’s “Chinese Dream” concept and also helped create the “One Belt, One Road” concept and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” one of Xi’s political slogans, the report said.

Wang Huning often accompanies Xi Jinping on important state visits and inspections. When Xi Jinping traveled to Hong Kong for an event in July this year, he accompanied him there.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is underway, and various media have predicted the list of members of the new Politburo Standing Committee.

Taiwan’s “United Daily News” also gave a list on the 18th, saying that Wang Huning, who is in charge of ideology, will leave office.

The Wall Street Post quoted a source “close to party leaders” as saying that Xi was preparing to appoint people loyal to him to high party positions to strengthen his grip.

See also  Serdiana, with the car against a house: two seriously injured

According to the report, among the current standing committee members, only Wang Huning and Zhao Leji will stay on with Xi Jinping, and the other four will all retire.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 17th that Wang Huning stayed on the Standing Committee, but changed his position.

The British “Guardian” predicts that the candidates for the CCP Standing Committee may be “remaining five for two” – Xi Jinping and the other four current Politburo Standing Committee members aged 67 (under) will remain in office, and Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee aged 68 or above, will retire. Li Keqiang may be the chairman of the National People’s Congress, and Wang Huning is still the first secretary of the Central Secretariat.

According to Yuan Hongbing, a jurist based in Australia, many of the predicted members of the CCP Standing Committee belong to the CCP’s publicity.

He believes that the CCP congress is a conference where power is divided. The tyranny of the CCP is a catastrophe for mankind.

Responsible editor: Fang Ming#

You may also like

Coronavirus today, in Italy 40,563 new cases (-11.25%...

Alejandro Loayza Grisi recounts a scene from Utama....

Ivrea, party at the Zac to raise funds

2 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia...

Draghi at the European Council: “EU membership and...

A great historical undertaking begins a new journey｜A...

Health Festival 2022, the new era: first day...

Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji...

Amalfi, tourist poses naked for souvenir photos on...

Maintain a good state, strengthen responsibility, and do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy