[TheEpochTimesOctober192022]The top leadership of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be replaced, and different news about the top candidates of the Communist Party of China has been reported. Among them, the 67-year-old current member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Huning, has different opinions.

On October 15, the day before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP announced that Wang Huning was appointed as the Secretary General of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Wang Huning is the fifth-ranked member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and also serves as the first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee.

On October 19, an article by Nikkei staff writer TSUKASA HADANO stated that Wang Huning was implied to remain a member of the Politburo Standing Committee. But things started to change when he was named Secretary General of the XX Congress.

The article said that officials in this role usually either step down later or continue to serve as general secretary. Both Xi Jinping and his predecessor Hu Jintao served as secretary-general of the Communist Party Congress. Now, Xi Jinping is seen as nearly running for a third term, and if the pattern continues, Wang Huning will leave.

The article also said there were rumors in Beijing that Wang Huning might resign from the Standing Committee at the 20th National Congress.

Wang Huning is seen as the master planner of Xi Jinping’s government’s hard-line foreign policy toward the West, which has brought Beijing into conflict with the United States and Europe. Wang’s stance has come under fire within the CCP. Tensions could eventually escalate further if Xi replaces Wang with his cronies.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post quoted sources as saying on the 18th that Wang Huning may be promoted further – or become chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wang Huning served as the director of the Policy Research Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China from 2002 to 2020, and was the main writer for Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping for the three consecutive leaders of the Communist Party of China. He invented Jiang Zemin’s “Three Represents” and Hu Jintao’s “Harmonious Society” and “Scientific Outlook on Development”. Wang Huning is known as Xi Jinping’s political theory makeup artist.

Wang was one of the architects of Xi Jinping’s “Chinese Dream” concept and also helped create the “One Belt, One Road” concept and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” one of Xi’s political slogans, the report said.

Wang Huning often accompanies Xi Jinping on important state visits and inspections. When Xi Jinping traveled to Hong Kong for an event in July this year, he accompanied him there.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is underway, and various media have predicted the list of members of the new Politburo Standing Committee.

Taiwan’s “United Daily News” also gave a list on the 18th, saying that Wang Huning, who is in charge of ideology, will leave office.

The Wall Street Post quoted a source “close to party leaders” as saying that Xi was preparing to appoint people loyal to him to high party positions to strengthen his grip.

According to the report, among the current standing committee members, only Wang Huning and Zhao Leji will stay on with Xi Jinping, and the other four will all retire.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 17th that Wang Huning stayed on the Standing Committee, but changed his position.

The British “Guardian” predicts that the candidates for the CCP Standing Committee may be “remaining five for two” – Xi Jinping and the other four current Politburo Standing Committee members aged 67 (under) will remain in office, and Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee aged 68 or above, will retire. Li Keqiang may be the chairman of the National People’s Congress, and Wang Huning is still the first secretary of the Central Secretariat.

According to Yuan Hongbing, a jurist based in Australia, many of the predicted members of the CCP Standing Committee belong to the CCP’s publicity.

He believes that the CCP congress is a conference where power is divided. The tyranny of the CCP is a catastrophe for mankind.

Responsible editor: Fang Ming#