There are mysteries that God is watching!

By reining in the vagaries of the intellect, the service of the life of the soul given in the custody of the first mentor for a month is abundant. Love is the first guide of intellect, heart and soul, if there is no love, then Sharia and Sharia are just imaginations! Allah did not make this world just like Allah. There is a great spiritual system. The belief of Tawheed has been instilled in every single drop of blood and DNA of every human being by means of the promise (the truth revealed to God before coming into the world). The highest civilization, the spiritual system of education and training, the equipment for preparing human leadership were abundant. After the Prophets, the Ummahs carrying forward their message and their training material throughout the year. We have not yet passed through a tour of training and the gentle cry of Labik Allah Labik can be heard slowly. Tawaf of the house of Allah, the center of your being, and… Oh cool city, where the yearning of the heart fills the life of the people of the heart with light!

Ramadan was full of instruments and purification equipment and gifts were distributed to each individual according to his courage. Now the summit started. An accountable look at oneself, taking stock, what was found and managed so that it can work throughout the year. Fruits of Ramadan: Piety… God-fearing, fear of being seen. Fill every sphere of life with light. In today’s world, warning notices are everywhere that ‘the eye of the camera is watching you’. The month of Ramadan is the month of strength, awareness of the precious feelings of the world of the soul. What a beautiful reminder of the late Naeem Siddiqui, who knocks on every door of the inner world and reveals the flawless, incomparable Al-Basir, Al-Khiber, Al-Aleem seer: ‘O knowledge, God is watching. And then address each sense. O dedicated desire, O heart-wrenching, O visionary, turbulent thoughts, there lies the mystery, O hypocrite man, gossip, sick passion, whether there is victory or loss… God is watching.’ And this is the purpose of Ramadan, that every sense should be soaked in piety. Nearness to Allah, His love, His fear, Slavery and obedience to the perfect Creator and Lord! To be absorbed in tears of the glories of his greatness and to become his preacher. Praise be to Allah, thank you. Expressing and acknowledging the greatness of Allah and being grateful. Finding the way to the Near and the Majeeb (Hearer and Answerer of Duas). These days and nights of Ramadan instill this confidence in us because we are the only voice of truth, light and ray of hope in today’s ignorant spiritual ignorance world. We are the inheritors of the prophets tasked with showing the way to the forgotten world. That way is the same. All others are delusions. Straight path! The great highway of mediation and moderation on which the Lord Almighty is Himself. An-Rabi Ali Sarat-e-Mustikrim. Indeed, my Lord is on the straight path. The same path that the demand, yearning, desire placed on the first page of the Quran. Made a part of every rakat of prayer. Whoever walks on it, who takes it, escapes from misguidance, anger, grief, deceit, and joins Lakhoof aliham walham yahzonon. They will not face any fear and sorrow…… the key to success in this world and the hereafter. Even the hardships of worldly life will get rid of drops and will find spiritual peace and the eternal comforts of the boundless ocean of life ahead! On this straight path, Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) has taken the honor of fulfilling the prophethood of his predecessors. ‘Yes. I swear by the Holy Qur’an that you are surely among the Messengers, on the straight path, (with the Qur’an) revealed by the Mighty and Merciful. (Is: 1-5)

Whose way is this, who is showing it? (Muhammad) You are indeed guided to the straight path, to the path of Allah, Who owns all that is in the heavens and the earth. Beware, all matters refer to Allah.’ (Al-Shoora. 52-53) Decisions are with Allah, we are chasing the people of the world! Go read. When the Qur’an is constantly guided on the straight path, the great path of the prophets, the righteous, the martyrs, the righteous, the highway of success, then thousands of prostrations arise when in need! More than two billion Muslims were selected from the world‘s 7 billion people! Purpose of existence? Holders of the Qur’an, inheritors of Prophethood, by connecting humanity immersed in complete ignorance with Allah, by showing its way, reforming every aspect of life. Making the earth a paradise. It is not only Pakistan that has become ‘Khummustan’. The entire globe is a cradle of dilemmas. The end does not come. Humans are wandering in the dark and confused, and we are sitting like snakes on the treasure for life-giving water, life-giving water. It is our responsibility to eliminate evil from every aspect of life, to replace corruption with reform, to replace temptation with peace and prosperity. Prescriptive healing is in our hands. Healing of the diseases of the hearts (sick, anxious and depressed souls), guidance and mercy, God’s grace and mercy, the prescription of unparalleled life… Quran! (Yunus. 57-58) Ramadan makes this curriculum mature during the day and night hours. Last ten days at night. On its pages, the most authentic history of humanity is locked in a jar. The recognition of the creator and owner, the purpose of life, our identity, the destinations and the end of life’s journey. The battle is good and bad. Identification of the enemy. Civilization and self-education. The recipe for a fruitful life is the etiquette of handling human relationships. Wisdom and wisdom. Guidance on international and international affairs, justice and justice, principles and rules of wealth based on pure justice. Unique principles of distributed wealth. The Book of the Lord guiding mankind with perfect justice. The Noble Prophet and Messenger who brought it into practice on earth, the perfect human being! ‘It is your loss that is suspected. He is eager for your welfare. To those who believe, He is kind and merciful.’ (Repentance. 128)

Our happiness was expressed in pearls of words like this: O Lord, the Most Merciful and the Most Merciful, the Most Merciful! Where is this condition of a believer and where is Pakistan running around in political circles that have turned their backs on it? Allah commands us in universal guidance (showing all in the light of human history) not to make friends with those whom Allah is angry with because of their disobedience. (Al-Mutahnah), do not make them your close friends, confidants…… informs us of the malice of their hearts and the enmity hidden in their breasts. (Al-Imran) But we are the ones who continue the circumambulation of the same crow. Guess PTI is raising doubts about Pakistan before the US Vice President. Somewhere they are resorting to straws like Zalmay Khalilzad, who is not even worthy to step on his own land and has become worthless in America as well. In this blessed month, when all the treasures of forgiveness, mercy and grace of the Lord opened, the Lord was calling…

(O Prophet) say: O my servants, who have transgressed against their lives, do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins, He is Forgiving, Merciful. Turn back to your Lord and be obedient before the chastisement befalls you and then you find no help, and follow the best of the Book sent down by your Lord before the chastisement comes upon you suddenly. It will come and you will not even know… Al-Al-Zumar. 53-55) The continuation of the verses is going to shake you up. We are willing to please, there is no questioner. Leaving the highway full of blessings, the seekers of high positions (politicians, judges, all kinds of elites) are sifting the dust of every graceless valley, turning away from Allah even in Ramadan. Allah also reminded: ‘O people, a clear proof has come to you from your Lord and We have sent you a light that will show you a clear path. Now those who will obey Allah and seek His refuge, Allah will take them under His mercy and grace and will show them the straight path to come to Him.’ (Al-Nisaa. 175) We, the common people, can only cry before Allah that you are a wretch…… Just be our guardian and guide us to the right path…… Have mercy on Pakistan! (Amen)