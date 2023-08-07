Home » There are no complaints of kidnapping of minors in Bogotá: Security Sec.
There are no complaints of kidnapping of minors in Bogotá: Security Sec.

In response to chains of messages circulating on WhatsApp and social networks about the alleged abduction or kidnapping of girls and boys in Bogotá, the Undersecretary for Security, Andrés Nieto, denied that this type of crime is being carried out in the capital.

“We call not to disseminate false information, or to replicate information that has not been verified by the authorities in terms of security, in the face of the alleged abductions of boys and girls that have occurred in trucks or vehicles,” said the Undersecretary.

Likewise, the official clarified that: “since last week and to date, control operations have been deployed in four towns, 10 schools and their surroundings have been visited and The result is that to date there is not a single formal complaint before the family authorities for this situation.“.

Nieto also clarified that: “We also do not have registered calls to Line 123 and We have not been able to find any of the families of the alleged abductions of boys and girls, that is, no mother, father, uncle or person responsible for the children has wanted to report it, there is currently no formal record“.

It is worth clarifying that this same chain of messages has rotated through areas of the Atlantic, Boyacá and Cundinamarca, and even, in Tunja, the authorities have already managed to deny this situation and there is a formal complaint for slander before the Attorney General’s Office.

Actions for the protection of children in Bogotá

In Bogotá, different actions are carried out by the Secretary of Security and the competent authorities of the District for the protection of children.

“In Bogotá we have a crusade against criminals who exploit boys and girls. Every 11 days there is a capture, 76% of these criminals are dedicated to child pornography, 15% to the use of technological means to offer children services sexual and 9% to instrumentalize them in crimes such as theft”, specified Andrés Nieto.

In this way, the Undersecretary for Security calls on the public to refrain from sharing false messages and, on the contrary, in real cases that threaten the integrity and life of children in Bogotá, report to Line 123 and other channels. attention of the authorities.

