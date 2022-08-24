The USL in difficulty forced to reopen direct access to the Donnas clinic The opening of the Gressoney-Saint-Jean and Val d’Ayas facilities has been extended

PONT-SAINT-MARTIN.

The shortage of general practitioners is worrying and a source of innumerable inconvenience, particularly for the residents of Pont-Saint-Martin in light of the transfer of two doctors. The Local Health Authority of Valle d’Aosta to guarantee general medical assistance to citizens residing in municipalities where there have been shortages following transfers and resignations – as in the case of Pont-Saint-Martin -, as well as reducing inconvenience and inappropriate access to the emergency room, took some measures. Starting from the reactivation of the outpatient clinic with direct access to the Donnas outpatient clinic (via Roma, 105) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3 to 8 pm. In addition, the opening of the direct access clinics in Gressoney has been extended. -Saint-Jean and Val d’Ayas (Ayas / Champoluc – Brusson).

Information on opening hours can be found on the portal www.ausl.vda.it. In the clinics with direct access, which do not provide for home-based activities and which will be operational until the conclusion of the new procedures for the recruitment of doctors, general medical assistance is provided to patients who are registered with the Regional Health Service. Valle d’Aosta without payment of the co-payment fee (ticket) and also to non-members, who are required to pay 10 euros for the repetitive prescription (medical prescription) and 25 euros for the outpatient prescription (visit).

“It is a situation of objective difficulty on which we must immediately find solutions, give answers, find adequate and efficient measures – say health union sources – It is not acceptable that entire and populous communities remain without a general practitioner, an irreplaceable piece for all of us” . –