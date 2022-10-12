The mayor of San Vito, Emanuele Caruzzo, works overtime driving the town’s school bus. An extra commitment, carried out in a completely exceptional way but with a smile by the mayor, who on Monday brought the elementary students home.

“We recorded the concomitant absence, amply justified, of the two municipal employees in charge of school transport”, he says, “at that point, to guarantee the service to our children, I just had to drive the school bus, having the requisites to do so . It’s not like you wake up in the morning and drive the school bus, I did it because I could do it but it was a totally exceptional situation ».

The mayor brought the students back home, guaranteeing both scheduled trips to cover the four hamlets of San Vito.

“It was the return journeys of the students home,” adds Caruzzo, “they are at 1 pm, the time when one of the two municipal employees in charge of driving the school bus was on a visit. If an emergency situation occurs again, I’m ready to get back to driving the school bus. A mayor of a small town like San Vito must always be ready for emergency situations. It being understood that the transport of young people on board a school bus is a good moment ».

Guys, needless to say, amused by the presence of an exceptional driver. A situation that is not new for the Belluno mountains: last year it was the turn of the mayor of Danta, Ivano Mattea, in the absence of municipal staff, to drive the school bus to ensure the return home of the young students.