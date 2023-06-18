“There are notable elements of the pension reform”

For the director of Fedesarrollo, Luis Fernando Mejía, the balance of the debate in Congress on the pension reform is more than acceptable, but in his opinion, key issues are missing to draw up an acceptable road map for Colombians.

Not surprisingly, the think tank was one of the first to propose a pillar system for pensions, although it still considers that the level from which the average premium system is divided with that of private funds is high.

He points out that, regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court to lower the number of weeks for women, it will complicate fiscal sustainability.

“In the reduction of the weeks of pensions for women there is not a single mention of the fiscal impact of this measure,” he says.

What stands out

THE NEW CENTURY: What did you like and what did you not like about what has so far been approved of the pension reform in Congress?

LUIS FERNANDO MEJÍA: I believe that the notable elements of this reform have to do especially with the first pillar, the solidarity pillar, which would provide $223,000 per month to older adults who do not have a pension. This is very important to resolve the coverage problem, even if it is very gradual, which continues to be very serious, because let’s remember that only 25% of the elderly have a pension. Secondly, what is being done is very important in terms of simplifying a system that is very complicated and that also treats the same person differently from the point of view of income from weeks of contribution.

This reform simplifies a system, turns it into a pillar system and solves that great problem that has been a headache for many governments and for people, such as transfers. Finally, I would also highlight the limitation of subsidies in the medium-premium public scheme, which, let us remember, today there are subsidies for all pensions.

ENS: How do you assess the situation of individual savings?

LFM: Individual savings must still be a central part of the discussion, not only from the point of view of the current fiscal impact, but also from the point of view of sustainability for future generations, to the extent that we know that the population Colombian woman who has been aging can be sustained with the contributions of young people. I believe that it is a very fundamental issue that deserves additional discussion so that the model is an individual savings model where the public sector with pensions can also enter to compete with private funds.

Threshold

ENS: What other aspect of the reform would you highlight?

LFM: Another key issue at this time has to do with the definition of the threshold, if it is decided to maintain a pillar system with a public contributory medium premium pillar component such as the one being proposed by the Government. But in the reform it is essential that the threshold be as small as possible, because three minimum wages is still very high and subsidies are maintained for people with very high incomes. We believe that this threshold should be reduced hopefully in half, that is, 1.5 minimum wages. But it is a discussion that is difficult, because the Government has told the congressmen that this condition should not be moved.

The weeks

ENS: Could the decision of the Constitutional Court to lower the number of weeks for women cause the cascade effect with respect to men?

LFM: The judgment of the Court, although it intends to give some kind of gender equality to the pension system in the absence of legislation by the Congress of the Republic, puts some figures where a gradual reduction up to one thousand weeks is proposed for women , without any tax consideration. In the decision of the Constitutional Court on reducing that number of weeks for women, there is not a single mention of the fiscal impact of this measure and that is why it is a sentence that has that complicated aspect. Now, we believe that the proposal to the Government goes in the right direction in terms of giving a vision of gender equality, especially for those mothers who have children. It is proposed that for each child a woman has, it can be reduced by 50 weeks, up to a maximum of three children. This means that a maximum of 150 weeks would be reduced to reach 1,150 weeks. This government proposal makes it much more focused, because it is only for women who have children and it seems very reasonable to me. It would be more appropriate, because it does not go against fiscal sustainability.

ENS: Why is the age increase not adopted for both women and men to access the pension, as is the case in other countries?

LFM: Well, look, that is precisely the other point that we have ratified in terms of proposals for this reform. But the president at the time said that the issue of age was not going to be touched on. It is a political decision, but there are also other important parameters that are also decisive.

The contributions

ENS: Have you ever considered increasing pension contributions to cushion the fiscal impact of the system?

LFM: Some analysts have thought about that point in order to give it a little more sustainability, but I really believe that the path should not be through increasing contributions, because what it does is discourage formal labor. What must be done is the other way around, how do we achieve that the vast majority of Colombians, 58% of the employed, can enter the formality to contribute to social security and in particular to pensions. For this reason, if you raise the contributions, that makes it less attractive for the informal ones.

ENS: Do you see that there is a possibility then that this reform advances, that it is carried out?

LFM: Of the three structural reforms that are currently being discussed, the pension reform is the one that has somehow generated a little more consensus and seems more in line in terms of the objectives that the government is proposing.

ostentatious pensions

ENS: Fedesarrollo was the first entity that proposed the pillar system and that is now contemplated in the reform. What do you think about that?

LFM: Well, that is a proposal that is not new from our academic field. The thing about the pillars is very positive. But from our point of view, it is something very different from what the national government has proposed; however, we consider that much more should be adjusted, especially what I told you before about the three minimum wages of the contributory level that should be lowered.

ENS: Is it going to put an end to these ostentatious pensions with other more reasonable ones with this reform?

LFM: I think there will already be a substantial average with the subsidies. They would only be left for three minimum wages and not 25 minimum wages, but it is a decision that goes in the right direction.