There are only a few days left to request the $971 stimulus check in the United States

Residents Urged to Apply for New Jersey Stimulus Check Before Deadline

With just 11 days remaining, residents in New Jersey are being reminded to apply for a stimulus check worth an average of $971 through the ANCHOR program. The program aims to alleviate the property tax burden for homeowners and renters who meet certain income limits.

The deadline for applications is December 29, and payments will be made on a rolling basis with the New Jersey Division of Taxation estimating that most applicants will receive their payment approximately 90 days after filing. The program is available to up to 2 million taxpayers, and in previous rounds, more than 1.6 million residents have already received ANCHOR rebates, with checks reaching up to $1,750.

The benefits vary based on age and income, with homeowners and renters age 65 and older eligible to receive higher amounts. For homeowners aged 65 and older earning up to $150,000, they can receive up to $1,750, while those earning more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will get a $1,250 rebate.

Zack Hellman, owner of Tax Prep Tech, emphasized the significance of the ANCHOR program, calling it a “significant move to ease the financial burden of property taxes and rent, especially beneficial in the post-federal stimulus economic landscape.”

It is important to note that New Jersey is not alone in offering tax benefits and refunds to residents after federal stimulus payments ended. Each state has specific rules for the programs, usually based on income and tax status.

Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, noted that New Jersey’s rebate differs from many other programs because aid is provided without a financial surplus, which is a unique approach compared to other states that have implemented reimbursement programs based on a budget surplus.

Residents are encouraged to act quickly and ensure they apply for the ANCHOR program before the December 29 deadline to guarantee receipt of the stimulus check.

