According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, due to the influence of cold air and strong winds, from 08:00 on April 14 to 08:00 on April 15, parts of eastern Xinjiang and the southern Xinjiang Basin, central and western Inner Mongolia, and western Gansu experienced sand or floating dust weather. On the 14th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the south-central Jiangnan and northern South China.

There are strong winds and dusty weather in the northern region

Affected by cold air and strong winds, from 08:00 on April 14 to 08:00 on April 15, eastern Xinjiang and southern Xinjiang basins, central and western Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, Qinghai Qaidam Basin, northern Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, and Beijing Some areas in Tianjin, Tianjin, Henan, northern Shandong, Liaoning and other places have sand or floating dust weather. Among them, there are sandstorms in some areas in central and western Inner Mongolia and western Gansu. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue sandstorm warning at 06:00 on April 14.

National sand and dust weather forecast map (08:00 on April 14th to 08:00 on April 15th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

There are moderate to heavy rains in Jiangnan and South China

On the 14th, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of central and southern Jiangnan, northern South China, and local heavy rains, accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation.

From the 17th to the 19th, there will be a strong precipitation process in Jianghan, Jiangnan, and northern South China. There will be heavy to heavy rains in some areas, and local heavy rains.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on April 14th to 08:00 on April 15th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Jilin, and northern Xinjiang. Among them, the northern part of Xinjiang was heavily snowed. There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of south-central Jiangnan, central Zhejiang, northeastern Guangxi, and northwestern Guangdong. Among them, parts of southern Hunan had heavy rains. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and northwestern Inner Mongolia. Among them, parts of eastern Qinghai and Gansu Hexi have 6-7 winds.

National precipitation forecast map (from 08:00 on April 14th to 08:00 on April 15th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on April 15th to 08:00 on April 16th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Northeast China, and northern Xinjiang. Blizzard (10-15mm). There was light rain in parts of eastern Jilin, northern Xinjiang, eastern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghuai, eastern Jiangnan, southwestern coastal areas of Guangdong, Hainan Island, and most of Taiwan Island, and moderate rain in some areas. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Gansu, and central Shanxi. Among them, some areas in Hexi, Gansu have 6-7 winds.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on April 15th to 08:00 on April 16th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on April 16th to 08:00 on April 17th, there was light snow (rain) or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, areas along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, and western mountainous areas in southern Xinjiang. Among them, there were local heavy snowfalls in northern Xinjiang . There was light rain in parts of central Inner Mongolia, eastern Northeast China, northern Xinjiang, southern and eastern Tibet, and Hainan Island. Among them, there were moderate rains in parts of southeastern Tibet and other places. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of northwestern Inner Mongolia, the southern Xinjiang Basin in Xinjiang, and Hexi in Gansu. Among them, there are 7 to 8 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on April 16th to 08:00 on April 17th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website