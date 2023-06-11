“There are things that cannot be said if not through poetry”: María Clara Ospina

“Esta raíz sin tierra” is the most recent collection of poems by the Colombian writer María Clara Ospina, with which she won the prize for best poetry book within the framework of the Madrid Book Fair, which was awarded to her on June 7 by the Sial Pygmalion publishing group.

With delicacy and depth in his narrative, Ospina manages to captivate the reader and transport him to imaginary places. Her poetry has been included in different anthologies: “The flight of the condor” (an anthology of Colombian poets translated into Mandarin), “Colombian poetry of the 20th century written by women”, “They sing”, “Life is beautiful” and “Resist ”.

The author of the novel “El sembrador de mariposas”, one of the most widely read in Colombia, spoke with EL NUEVO SIGLO, from Madrid, about the collection of poems that earned her the award and her career as a writer.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: What does this prize for the best book of poetry represent for you?

MARIA CLARA OSPINA: Receiving it was wonderful, no kind of prize is easily won, no matter how simple it may seem. It is a recognition that is appreciated because it makes you better known as a writer and it is the opportunity for the book to reach more people. Immediately after the award was announced, I was invited to participate in important presentations and round tables in Madrid. Next week I will participate in the Congress of Arab and Ibero-American Hispanists, in San Millán de la Cogolla, in La Rioja, in the famous monasteries where the Spanish language was founded in the 7th century. An award like this really opens many doors and paths. I thank Sial Pygmalion for giving it to me.

ENS: What do you mean by “This root without land”, what is the book about?

MCO: The title refers to how I felt during the time of the pandemic. To those two years in which we all felt like a root without land, not knowing what would happen to us, if we would survive or die. It was a time of total unknown, of not knowing what was going to become of our lives, of everything that surrounded us, that is, what would happen to our families, our neighborhood, the markets, restaurants, the cinema, the library; if all those things were to survive. We saw that the hospitals could not cope, so it was an experience that marked us a lot because we felt like a root without land. Of the 110 poems in this book, some 30 refer to that time of anguish, worry, struggle to get ahead, trying to understand a cruel and threatening disease that was changing our lives.

ENS: In addition to being a poet, you are a columnist, novelist, and essayist. How do you manage to write such a precise and profound narrative in all those genres?

MCO: The columns have been very interesting because they have given me tremendous discipline. I have been writing them for more than 20 years and more than 1,300 of all topics have been published. In the political columns I try not to be too negative and much less aggressive, I prefer to be very sure about what I am writing and try to end with something positive when possible. As for the novels, I love them, I really enjoyed writing them. “The Butterfly Sower” was very successful, two editions were published, it sold a lot in Colombia, the United States and Mexico. I liked writing the biography of my mother, Dona Bertha, which was also a great seller, I tried to be very impartial about her. Writing about one’s mother is not just putting a bouquet of flowers, it was about giving a true and fair vision of the person. Writing is wonderful, it has served me as a catharsis. Sometimes I dream the poems and when I wake up I write them down and I realize that I am saying things that practically cannot be said except through poetry.

ENS: After this book, what other project do you have on your agenda?

MCO: I am finishing a book that is totally different, it is of political interest. It is about the 10 women who fought the most for the vote of women in Colombia; I chose them because of the influence and impact they had on Colombian society. The most interesting thing about this group is that they go from the extreme left to the extreme right, that is, from María Cano to Doña Bertha, my mother; showing that it was a moment in which women of all political currents, from communism to the extreme right, came together to achieve the vote throughout Colombia. The book is called “The Suffragette Revolution; Women Who Flew Like Eagles,” and I hope to publish it this year.

ENS: What are the authors or books that you recommend reading?

MCO: You have to read a little bit of everything, but I highly recommend a book that I think was one of the best sellers at the Bogotá Fair, it’s called “American Delirium”, by Carlos Granés Maya. I really like Colombian poetry, there are many magnificent men and women poets, naturally the traditional ones like Maruja Vieira, her daughter Ana Mercedes Vivas, Cristina Maya, José Luis Díaz-Granados, Carlos Vásquez, Guiomar Cuesta and many more who are very good. I believe that in Colombia there is a great capacity to write poetry, all Colombians have the soul of a poet, we have lived listening to wonderful songs, rhythms and music that have greatly influenced the narrative of how we are and how we feel.

ENS: In your particular case, what is poetry for you, how has it helped you?

MCO: It is practically everything, because poetry can be the aroma of the air we breathe, it is a way of describing the beautiful things we see, but also the saddest, deepest and most painful. It is the way to describe death without dying, but it is also music, it is the flowers, the flavors, the pleasures, it is love, it is the windows that open. In short, it is the human being in all expressions and in all senses.