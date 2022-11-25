Home News There are three new faces in the Pont-Saint-Martin band
PONT-SAINT-MARTIN. Three new faces enrich the ranks of the Pont-Saint-Martin band. Their debut took place on Saturday 19, on the occasion of the concert of the musical band directed by maestro Walter Chenuil on the anniversary of Santa Cecilia. They are Mathieu Fiore (tenor sax), Sofia Augugliaro (alto sax) and Erika Gamba (euphonium).

On Sunday in the headquarters of the band, in the presence of the prioress Marlène Podestà and Manuela Clerin and the godmother Piera Soudaz, the plaque naming the music school after the unforgettable maestro Artemio Tabasso, composer and musician, was unveiled, who relaunched the activity of the association in the postwar period. The band, born in 1900 thanks to the commitment of 17 musicians, made its debut on the occasion of the celebrations of Santa Cecilia

