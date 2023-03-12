Spring returns to the Northland, everything sprouts, and the mountains and forests that have been silent all winter are calling for new seedlings to move in…

The forest is a natural oxygen factory, an invisible dust filter, a hidden surface reservoir, an air conditioner for nature, a safe haven for small animals…

Planting a tree is not only to add a touch of green to the earth, but also to add a seasoning to life and a health insurance for the earth.

In order to consolidate the idea of ​​voluntary tree planting for the whole people and expand the form of voluntary tree planting, on the day of the 45th Arbor Day, Heilongjiang Daily Newspaper Group and Heilongjiang Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau launched the “Spring Breeze Ten Miles and Green Mountains with You” online tree planting public welfare activity, calling for The whole people participated in voluntary tree planting online and offline, committed to the tree, put their love on the forest, and contributed to the construction of a green Longjiang.

How to participate in the event:



①Step 1: Make a wish online

From now on, follow the Heilongjiang Daily WeChat official account or download the leading news client (scan the QR code below the public welfare poster), and repost the publicity report or public welfare poster of “Spring Breeze Ten Miles and Green Mountains with You” public welfare activities in the circle of friends for 7 days, and you will be obliged If the concept of planting trees, loving greenery and protecting greenery spreads to your side, you can become an “Arbor Day Public Welfare Ambassador”.

There will be a large number of participants in public welfare activities in 2022

②Step 2: Wish exchange

After meeting the conditions of “Arbor Day Public Welfare Ambassador”, add the person in charge of the event on WeChat, and send relevant vouchers to exchange wishes. Your online publicity energy will be converted into offline tree planting energy, and the co-organizer of this event will carry out offline tree planting. The top 300 can receive the “2023 National Voluntary Tree Planting Responsibility Certificate” issued by the Heilongjiang Provincial Afforestation Committee Office with your name on it.

National Voluntary Tree Planting Due Responsibility Certificate

③The third step: wish fulfillment

After the online collection, we will organize “Saplings Landing” activities in Jixi City, Shangzhi City, and Suihua City. The three co-organizers, Jixi Lvhai Forestry Co., Ltd., Shangzhi State-owned Forest Farm Administration, and Qing’an State-owned Forest Farm Administration, will be responsible for the site, seedlings, and personnel for free, and will carry out offline tree planting in an orderly manner. The “Above the Cloud” activity fell into the forest, sowing the green seed in your heart to nature.

In 2022, the saplings will land on the site

Activity collection time:From March 12th to April 10th

Estimated landing time of saplings:Around April 20

Every piece of green is the force of upward growth. Heilongjiang Daily Newspaper Group invites you to join hands to plant trees online and spread hope~

For the convenience of statistics, please add WeChat and send a certificate after meeting the 7-day publicity requirements (can be discontinuous).

(Video provided by Provincial Forestry and Grass Bureau)

Trainee reporter: Tang Haibing