People’s Daily Online, Shenzhen, November 28 (Li Shen) On November 28, the Information Office of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The relevant person in charge of the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission stated that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in Shenzhen is very severe. There are three generations of cases in individual groups, and there is a high risk of local community transmission.

According to reports, from 00:00 to 24:00 on November 27, Shenzhen added 54 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 72 new asymptomatic infections of new coronavirus, including 65 imported and related cases from other provinces (cities).

Lin Hancheng, the second-level inspector of the Shenzhen Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that at present, Shenzhen is facing a very severe situation of epidemic prevention and control, and the pressure of prevention and control is enormous. The total number of new cases and the number of social cases continued to grow. The number of new cases in many districts was still high. Some groups had three generations of cases. The source of some cases has not been fully identified, and there is a high risk of local community transmission.

In terms of promoting enterprises to implement the main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, Lin Hancheng mentioned that Shenzhen City organizes industry authorities to strengthen the construction of a normalized epidemic prevention and control system for enterprises (parks), and continues to improve the work guidelines for epidemic prevention and control in various industries and fields. Carry out the guidance work of enterprise epidemic prevention and control in a timely manner. In particular, further consolidate the main responsibilities of industries and enterprises (parks), strictly implement the “four ones” mechanism of enterprises, require that one enterprise has one person responsible, one enterprise has one foreign personnel management situation table, and formulate “one enterprise, one policy” “One person, one policy” disposal plan, etc., to further establish and improve the responsibility system of all employees.

He reminded citizens who work from home to participate in nucleic acid testing in a timely manner, and do a good job of daily health monitoring. Once suspicious symptoms such as fever and dry cough appear, they should seek medical treatment in time and report to the company, unit, and community at the same time. During the home office period, try to minimize going out, do not gather, do not visit, do not travel, and do not get together. When going out, you should wear a mask in a standard manner, try to avoid taking public transportation, and clean and disinfect your hands in time and carefully after returning. Do a good job of ventilation in the room, at least once a day in the morning and afternoon, each time not less than 30 minutes, keep the room clean, and disinfect it if necessary. Develop good living habits, work and rest regularly, arrange work, study, and rest reasonably, maintain a good physical and mental state, and improve immunity.

At the same time, Shenzhen adheres to humanized prevention and control, and responds to citizens’ demands in a timely manner while strictly implementing various control measures in risky areas. “Here I also remind everyone that while doing a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic, we must also do a good job in the prevention of fires and other public safety emergencies to ensure the smooth passage of life.” Lin Hancheng said.

