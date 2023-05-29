There is a real risk that Uribe Vélez will end up on trial: Lombana

The investigation into former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, due to his alleged connection to the crimes of procedural fraud and bribery of witnesses, continues its course after a judge denied for the second time the request for estoppel presented by the Prosecutor’s Office. After appealing the decision to continue a “legal battle” to prove the innocence of the natural leader of the Democratic Center, Jaime Lombana, one of the defense lawyers, believes that there is a real risk that the former senator will go to trial and end up convicted.

But no, according to what the legal professional said in conversation with THE NEW CENTURYbecause there is solid evidence to show that Uribe Vélez actually committed the crimes, but because of the rigged process.

Last week, the former president’s defense rejected the ruling of Judge 41, Laura Barrera, and appealed her decision, so the case went to the Superior Court of Bogotá, an instance that will determine his legal situation.

The defense lawyers, Jaime Lombana and Jaime Granados, used the arguments to justify that the investigation was archived, during a preclusion hearing last week, in which some witnesses and Uribe Vélez himself also participated.

At the end of the session, Judge Barrera considered that there is evidence, physical evidence and information legally obtained to “allow us to affirm with probability of truth that the criminal conduct of bribery did occur and that Dr. Uribe may have the status of participant” .

Contrary to this, Lombana assured that there was no assessment or confrontation of the evidence that rests in the file against the former senator of the Democratic Center to make a correct decision on the request to preclude the case.

“Questioning is non-assessment and a completely subjective assessment. Going to the rules of experience and, discarding material elements, documentaries, testimonials, security logs collected, should have led to the preclusion”, highlighted the defense attorney.

no evidence

Regarding the veracity of the evidence in the hands of the judge, Lombana assured that some recordings obtained “illicitly” contain conversations between the former president and his lawyer at the time, Diego Cadena. But he maintained that at no time did the former senator ask the professional to commit any activity outside the law.

“Of all the illegal recordings that were made of former President Uribe, trying to intercept another person linked to the corruption of the Toga Cartel, the former president does not make a statement that would give rise to a devalued expression or determining the lawyer Cadena to the committing an illegal act. That does not correspond to the truth, ”he pointed out.

He also said that “whoever analyzes the evidence against the former president, objectively, without bias, without hatred and without passion, must conclude that Uribe is innocent.”

Lombana brought up the position shown by the Attorney General’s Office regarding this case, an entity that considers that the recordings obtained by the justice of conversations between Uribe and Cadena do not conform to the law. “Conversations between client and lawyer are sacred. There is a violation of the constitutional guarantees for any person to intercept recordings with his lawyers, ”he said.

Thus, he indicated that, regardless of the way in which said recordings were obtained, there is no phrase that Uribe has said that legally commits him. “Their claims about him were based on demanding that the whole truth be told,” he noted.

Given the situation, Lombana believes that the process against her client has obtained political nuances, mainly because “the decisions that have been made are not based on evidence.”

In his opinion, the political pressures of the moment have led the judges to make a decision against the opposition leader.

In addition, Lombana explained other reasons why he considers that the process has become politicized: “Uribe found out 10 months after” the case was opened that there is an accusation against him. “It has been proven, with testimonies and statements by Cadena, that Uribe did not know in advance about the facts. He finds out later, when they tell him, a circumstance to which he protested ”.

After the facts presented and taking into account that the case against former President Uribe now rests in the Superior Court of Bogotá, Lombana hopes that this instance will carry out an in-depth study on relevant legal issues that will allow an appropriate decision to be made.