There is a shortage of drivers, the festive races in the Marca have been cut. Mom employees: “We are at the end of the line”

Mom cancels the races on Sunday 9 and 16 October. The reason? “The numerous absences that have occurred in the company in recent weeks”, reads the note sent by the company yesterday morning, with only 48 hours’ notice, to all employees. A decision that – it is already clear – will further affect the already tense relationship between workers and management, as well as create a considerable disservice for Sunday travelers who will find themselves on foot.

The cuts

Tomorrow and next Sunday all urban lines will be canceled for the whole morning until early afternoon, with the exception of line 1, that is, the one that goes from the Ca ‘Foncello hospital to Charità di Villorba passing through the station; line 3, the one that leads from Treviso to Silea, via Fiera; and line A, the so-called “Treviso Airlink”, that is the one that allows you to arrive at the airport.

Worse is the situation of the extra-urban routes canceled all except the direct Treviso-Padua-Venice connections. A measure taken, as the company explains “in order to recover staff during the week to cover the shifts of services” and which will involve “changes made to the shifts of service”.

The poisons in Mom

The sudden shift change, communicated to the workers less than two days in advance, alerted the Mom drivers, already on a war footing due to the working conditions they have to face, including lack of holidays and permits, harassment by the users, working hours that exceed 14 hours, albeit with 6 hours of actual driving. Criticisms raised publicly first with a letter sent to our newspaper, then through the words of the unions.

Problems and protest

The lack of staff is one of the causes of the grievances of workers, a phenomenon that is pushing Mom to ask for an ever greater effort from the employees, who are exhausted, in order to guarantee school services.

“We have reached the terminus, this suggests that public transport companies are totally in decline” is the comment of one of the drivers as soon as he heard the news. Many fear that Mom intends to devalue the company. “There is no staff, they cut races, there is no planning for the future.”

«We will know the Sunday shifts only today» explain the workers «there will be drivers who will be assigned rest or office holidays and to cover the shifts midweek rest will be removed from those who had planned it. This is not fair, with the excuse that there are no drivers, the company is doing what it wants ».

Many competitions, few hires

Many wonder why despite the competitions promoted by Mom and the participation of potential candidates, it is not possible to find drivers to be included in the company staff: “Many showed up, but many were rejected, despite the fact that they were already drivers “.

«The shortage of personnel is damaging all of us and also the users. We are always a public service and as such it should be ensured above all to citizens who come from outside Treviso and to those who have cars affected by the anti-smog measures »conclude the drivers.

