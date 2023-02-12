Ecopetrol, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Mines and Energy signed an agreement that will promote science, technology and innovation actions, to advance the energy transition, reduce the carbon footprint and conserve natural resources.

To this end, the national company will allocate resources for close to $33,000 million, while the ministries will be in charge of structuring the participation processes, such as the opening of calls that are aligned with the agreed objectives.

The resources will be used in programs, projects or activities that stimulate research and the generation of new ideas on these five fronts:

Strengthening of bioindustrial and biotechnological processes that favor the preservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, including biogas and post-extractive recovery processes in the areas of influence of hydrocarbons. Implementation of industrial revolution 5.0 systems at the service of the energy sector and water management in industrial processes. Implementation of technologies for the use of non-conventional sources of renewable energy and energy storage, including support for the implementation of energy communities. Design and development of industrial ecosystems that optimize the industrial water chain. Decarbonization systems, based on the use of captured carbon and materials from the oil & gas industry that can be applied in the energy and agro-industrial sector.

“This is an initiative that will allow us, through specific commitments, to move towards a just energy transition in Colombia. The development of research and training opportunities is essential to promote changes in this matter, therefore, I am sure that this is the beginning of a great articulation for the energy transition in our country”, explained the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Velez.

It is expected that, in less than a decade, the country will strengthen its capacities in terms of sustainability, climate change mitigation and adaptation to the energy transition. It should be noted that in recent years three cooperation agreements have been signed on this front, with investments exceeding $73 billion.

The president of the Ecopetrol Group, Felipe Bayón, added that they support “this initiative that provides resources to stimulate research and knowledge to promote the energy transition and move towards decarbonization and the preservation of ecosystems. This investment is a great opportunity to strengthen programs, initiatives and actions in the regions of the country that can be framed in our 2040 Strategy ‘Energy that transforms’, having technology as a great enabler of our goals in environmental, social and government matters. corporate”.

For his part, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Arturo Luna, stressed that this agreement is transcendental for the country because it will allow all the experience of the signatory entities to be brought together for the benefit of Colombia’s energy transition.