“There is an armed man”: the US Senate evacuated

24 hours after Trump’s appearance in court for his indictment, the presence of a possible bomber in Washington is reported

The Senate building at Capitol Hill di Washington was evacuated after the authorities have been alerted on the possible presence of an armed man. Nbc reports it citing some sources, according to which the agents of the Capitol Police are monitoring the area.

The alarm then stopped. According to the Washington police, cited by ABCNewsthat would have been a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.

Just a mistake

“If you are inside the Senate buildingsAll present should take cover as a possible active gunman has been reported. We have no confirmed reports of gunfire,” Capitol Police said in a social media post.

The alarm arrives at 24 hours from waiting Donald Trump appearance in court in Washington for his indictment on Capitol Hill. The city is on high alert and preparing for the arrival of the former president. The searches underway at the Senate building have so far yielded no results and there is no confirmation of any weapons or shots fired.

