There is an emergency article in the constitution, Interior Minister Ranasthanaullah

There is an emergency article in the constitution, Interior Minister Ranasthanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says that if the situation goes in this direction, the government has the option of emergency, there is an emergency article in the constitution, that article has not gone anywhere.
Web Desk: Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Rana Sanaullah said that four judges have rejected this suo motu notice. will decide, not only justice should be done, justice should also be seen to be done, why these three judges in every case? There is a demand for a full bench from all sides, so what is wrong in accepting it?
On a question, Rana Sanaullah said that if the situation goes in this direction, the government has the option of emergency, there is an article of emergency in the constitution, that article has not gone anywhere, Bilawal has talked about the possibility of emergency or martial law. There is a justification for this, when every important case will be heard by the same three judges, then the justification arises.

