There is an unidentified object flying near Air Force One

There is an unidentified object flying near Air Force One

27-12-2023 – 19:06

The footage was obtained by Peter and Joshua Solorzano as they live-streamed from their YouTube channel the moment a Douglas KC-10 plane refueled Air Force One in mid-air over Los Angeles. Meanwhile, on social networks some users have ruled out that the sighting is linked to a known natural phenomenon and associate it with a probe and a balloon.

