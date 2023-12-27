There is an unidentified object flying near Air Force One

source: YouTube

27-12-2023 – 19:06

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Code to embed:



The footage was obtained by Peter and Joshua Solorzano as they live-streamed from their YouTube channel the moment a Douglas KC-10 plane refueled Air Force One in mid-air over Los Angeles. Meanwhile, on social networks some users have ruled out that the sighting is linked to a known natural phenomenon and associate it with a probe and a balloon.

source: YouTube

27-12-2023 – 19:06

Share this: Facebook

X

