There is disagreement in the 4th stage of Garupal due to the reconstruction of the park

Members of the Community Action Board (JAC) of the fourth stage of the Garupal neighborhood assure that they will not receive the reconstruction of the park located in this sector of Valledupar because, as they told EL PILÓN, the work is not in accordance with the design presented by the contractor and the material would not be of optimal quality.

“The park had 2 stands and they are going to deliver one, there are no green areas, but the dirt as it was before. There was talk of a bike path around the park and they didn’t do it that way, there was talk of rigid concrete and they put some poorly placed paving stones,” said Pedro Aguirre, vice president of the JAC.

INVESTMENT

On December 31, the park’s reconstruction contract ends, which has an initial investment of $694 million, but until this Tuesday, December 26, the Gemaobras Consortium was still intervening on part of the floor and other areas.

According to the community leader, the park “is halfway done” and demands that it be delivered properly. “In more than 2,000 square meters they only put 2 chairs, if we add a Prosecutor’s Office to that it turns out that they have not invested even $300 million. We are in the position of not receiving that park like this,” Aguirre pointed out.

Due to the partial removal of the enclosure, some residents are using the work without having been delivered. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

The JAC representative also denounced alleged irregularities in the selection of construction workers, ensuring that not all of them are qualified for the work they are doing and that at the last minute they would be rushing to fulfill the contract.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S GAMES

For her part, María Silva Solano, a resident of the neighborhood, stated that “no one is satisfied” with what they have seen of the park, whose children’s games would be insufficient considering that boys and girls from other neighborhoods such as Divino Niño come to that place. and the Brisas de la Popa settlement.

“There is no swing there, which is where the children play, it only has two seesaws and a small slide that gets damaged quickly…, many things that were in the model are missing and they already put the plaque where it says it was inaugurated. for mayor,” Silva noted.

WORKS SECRETARIAT

EL PILÓN spoke with the Secretary of Works of Valledupar, Carlos de la Ossa, and the official declared that they cannot receive the work if it is not finished and that Mayor Mello Castro will not deliver the park unfinished and without the technical requirements.

De la Ossa added that this project had an addition of $344 million to cover lighting, children’s games and other items. Thus, the investment amounts to more than $1,038 million.

“We respect the area of ​​the park, we cannot enlarge it because we are out on the pavement,” he said. Regarding its operation, he explained that once received, the property will be in charge of the General Secretariat.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / EL PILÓN.

