There is haze in Huanghuai and other places in North China, and there is heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang – China News Service

Inadequate Rainfall and Haze Impacting China’s Regions, Heavy Fog and Snow Forecasted

China is facing the impact of inadequate rainfall and hazardous weather conditions, with heavy fog and haze affecting various regions. The Central Meteorological Observatory highlighted the occurrence of haze in Shandong, Henan, Shaanxi Guanzhong, and other places on the morning of December 27. The weather forecast for the upcoming days predicts severe fog and haze in central and southern North China, Huanghuai, eastern Jianghuai, Sichuan Basin, and other areas, raising concerns about potential disruptions in traffic safety and adverse effects on human health.

The weakening of haze weather in central and southern parts of North China due to weak cold air on the 27th is expected. However, from December 28 to 30, the atmospheric diffusion conditions are predicted to deteriorate again, leading to light to moderate haze in central and southern North China, central and western Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, and other places, with severe haze anticipated in Tianjin, central and southern Hebei, western Shandong, and northern Henan. Moreover, heavy fog is expected in parts of southeastern North China, eastern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Sichuan Basin, with strong dense fog in certain areas. The forecast suggests gradual weakening and dissipation of fog and haze in the aforementioned regions starting from the afternoon of December 30.

Furthermore, northern Xinjiang is experiencing heavy snowfall, particularly along the Tianshan Mountains and the Ili River Valley from December 27 to 28.

The detailed weather forecast for the next three days includes light snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang and southeastern Tibet on December 27 and 28, with moderate to heavy snowfall in some northern Xinjiang areas and light to moderate rainfall in several other regions.

From December 28 to 29, light snow or sleet is expected in parts of northern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, southeastern Tibet, and central Shaanxi, along with light to moderate rains in other areas.

On December 29 to 30, light snow or sleet is anticipated in some areas, along with light to moderate rainfall in several regions, with winds picking up in certain areas.

The hazardous weather conditions and drastic changes in weather patterns call for increased vigilance and preparedness to minimize potential disruptions and ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

