There is intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA, Julia Evelyn tells the truth

During an interview, the opposition leader, Ronal Umaña, spoke out against the forced resignation of the economist, Julia Evelyn Martínez, stating that there is intolerance on the part of the rector of the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), Andreu Oliva.

«Julia Evelyn what I confirm is that there were political meetings between the parties and social groups in the UCA (…) There is an intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA (…) She tells the truth and the UCA, which has been the creator of science and national consciousness is going over for that, “said Umaña.

Umaña’s statements come after the UCA requested the resignation of the economist Evelyn Martínez, this after revealing the alliance between the FMLN, ARENA and other opposition parties.