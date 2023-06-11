Home » There is intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA, Julia Evelyn tells the truth
News

There is intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA, Julia Evelyn tells the truth

by admin
There is intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA, Julia Evelyn tells the truth

During an interview, the opposition leader, Ronal Umaña, spoke out against the forced resignation of the economist, Julia Evelyn Martínez, stating that there is intolerance on the part of the rector of the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), Andreu Oliva.

«Julia Evelyn what I confirm is that there were political meetings between the parties and social groups in the UCA (…) There is an intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA (…) She tells the truth and the UCA, which has been the creator of science and national consciousness is going over for that, “said Umaña.

Umaña’s statements come after the UCA requested the resignation of the economist Evelyn Martínez, this after revealing the alliance between the FMLN, ARENA and other opposition parties.

See also  Treviso, three Prosecco companies obtain maxi financing

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy