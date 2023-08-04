Home » There is less interest in postal elections. You only have a few days left, join, urge the president, Jana Kirschner and Adam Pavlovčin
There is less interest in postal elections. You only have a few days left, join, urge the president, Jana Kirschner and Adam Pavlovčin

There is less interest in postal elections. You only have a few days left, join, urge the president, Jana Kirschner and Adam Pavlovčin

There are only a few days left to apply for an election from abroad. Until Wednesday, August 9, citizens can apply to the Ministry of the Interior for the option of voting by mail.

“Be careful not to miss this date. It would be a shame if your vote was lost because of this,” President Zuzana Čaputová calls Slovaks abroad.

“As citizens of Slovakia, you have a completely legitimate right to participate in the elections, and your votes are important for the outcome of the elections and the future of our country,” added the president.

You can vote by mail if you will be abroad at the time of the election – and it does not matter whether or not you have a permanent residence in Slovakia. It also doesn’t matter whether you live abroad for a long time or will only be there for study or vacation at the time of the elections. However, only those who have Slovak citizenship can vote in this way.

Important dates

until August 9 a request for election by mail must be delivered to the Ministry of the Interior. We recommend submitting the application electronically;
until August 21 the Ministry of the Interior must send items to voters – voting and return envelopes;
until September 29, 2023, until 12:00 p.m your vote must reach the Ministry of the Interior.

How to proceed

It is possible to apply for an election by post from abroad in writing to the address of the Ministry of the Interior, but a paper application from abroad can take a long time to travel.

A more efficient way is to apply now electronically, on this official website. In no case do not fill in data on a website that is not the official site of the Ministry of the Interior, it may be a scam.

You need a Slovak identity card or passport for this. At the very beginning, the website checks the person in the state registers according to two pieces of information – birth number and document number. Subsequently, the address abroad must be indicated, where the ministry will send the voting and return envelope.

This is important – you need to know at which address the voter will pick up the envelope abroad.

