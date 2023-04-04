There is no bottom line for making short videos!Netizens condemn woman for climbing up Leshan Giant Buddha and meditating cross-legged

Nowadays, in the era of short video internet celebrities, many people like to take risks to shoot some videos, and even make some illegal actions, hoping to become popular.

According to today’s netizen broke the news,In the scenic spot of Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan, a woman climbed on top of Leshan Giant Buddha and meditated.

In the video, the woman sits cross-legged on top of the Buddha’s head, looking around to attract crowds to watch. After the video was exposed, it was also strongly condemned by netizens.

In this regard, the staff of the scenic spot said that this is not allowed to climb, and the relevant departments have been notified to deal with the complaint.

In addition, the Leshan Giant Buddha is still a cultural relic with a long history. This kind of behavior is not only immoral, but also illegal.

It is understood that the Leshan Giant Buddha is a sitting statue of Maitreya Buddha, with a height of 71 meters. It is the largest existing stone sitting Buddha in the world.The Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Spot, which is composed of Lingyun Mountain, Wuyou Mountain, Giant Reclining Buddha and other scenic spots, is a national 5A-level tourist attraction.

The Buddha was excavated in the first year of Kaiyuan (713) of the Tang Dynasty and completed in the nineteenth year of Zhenyuan (803), which lasted about 90 years. It has a history of more than one thousand years.

Due to the proximity of the Dadu River, the Qingyi River and the confluence of the Minjiang River, the climate is humid, rainy, and depends on the nature of the rock mass. For a long time, the Leshan Giant Buddha has had serious problems such as water damage, biological diseases, weathering diseases, and cracking and peeling of the restoration layer. These diseases reflect In the eyes of tourists, it is “black face”, “weeping”, “long grass”, “cracking” and so on.

It is understood that since 1914, the Leshan Giant Buddha has carried out 7 large-scale surface repairs, but none of them have systematically solved the problem from the root.